Just before 2020 mercifully ended, I was heartened to see another effort being made to try to right the wrongs inside the Atchafalaya Basin.
Gov. John Bel Edwards created a new Atchafalaya River Basin Restoration and Enhancement Task Force on Dec. 14. Reportedly, it will help the state sort out and address conflicting interests in the nation’s last great overflow swamp among fishermen, landowners, the oil and gas industry and communities at risk of flooding, plus try to integrate use of the swamp’s sediment-rich water resources with other measures to restore coastal wetlands starving for sediment.
“The irony of the Atchafalaya Basin is that while it is suffering from an abundance of sediment (siltation), the rest of our coast is experiencing a severe sediment deficit. The Basin’s stressors are not only harming water quality and the environment but also threatening the capacity of the Basin to carry floodwaters from the Mississippi and Red rivers safely and effectively. The Basin is the nation’s largest river-basin swamp with a rich ecology, and it is past time that it receive more focused attention here in Louisiana and nationally,” Edwards wrote in a prepared statement announcing the task force.
Of course, task forces come and go — more often than not without resolution or action. Hopefully, this one will be different. Edwards’ executive order directs the task force to submit an initial report by Sept. 1 that will focus on how to best manage navigation, flood control, economics and restoration within the Basin and using its resources along coastal Louisiana. The result, which also addresses funding sources for projects and programs in the Basin, will be submitted to the state Coastal Protection and Restoration Authority.
The CPRA is serving in an advisory role to another recent endeavor. The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers and The Nature Conservancy announced a new Atchafalaya River Project during a meeting Nov. 19 of the Governor’s Advisory Commission.
Corps personnel and The Nature Conservancy’s scientists will determine if changes to the river’s flow can improve the health of the Basin. The focus centers on the Old River Control Structure, which by law takes 30 percent of the Mississippi River and diverts it and its sediment-laden waters, which are filling up the swamps, to the Atchafalaya River.
The governor’s new task force also will target sediment, the creation of new land in wetland areas because of spoil banks left when oil and gas exploration canals were carved through the swamp. As a result, conflicts have arisen between oil and gas companies and landowners, and recreational and commercial fishermen, including crawfishermen.
Environmentalists also have raised an alarm about how siltation and nutrients from the Mississippi River system may be affecting wildlife in the swamps of the Sportsman’s Paradise.
Who will serve on the task force?
• Representatives of the Governor’s Office of Coastal Activities, CPRA, the governor’s policy director, state departments Wildlife & Fisheries and Natural Resources, the state’s public lands administrator, and a representative of the Governor’s Advisory Commission on CPRA.
• A representative from both the east and west Atchafalaya Basins, to be chosen from seven names submitted by parishes along the Basin.
• Two representatives of conservation groups active in the Basin.
• Representatives of the energy transportation sector and inland navigation sector and the Port of Morgan City.
• Representatives of the commercial fishing industry in the east and west Atchafalaya Basins, and a representative from the recreational fishing industry.
• A representative of an academic institution doing research in the Basin.
I have two suggestions to fill two positions. For a representative from the west Atchafalaya Basin, Carroll Delahoussaye of St. Martinville, a former St. Martin Parish Councilman who during his terms was the go-to guy on Basin-related matters in his district that included Stephensville, and for the representative from the recreational fishing industry, Cliff “Cajun Baby” Crochet of Pierre Part, a pro bass angler at the highest level who has been fishing the swamp his entire life.
DON SHOOPMAN is outdoors editor of The Daily Iberian.