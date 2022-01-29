Based on Mr. Darwin’s assertion, Ray Excuriex Sr. is a very, very wealthy man.
The Stables, a local popular southern country-style event venue, was filled with his friends Jan. 21. The crowd was there to honor Escuriex, who was celebrating his 90th birthday.
Escuriex obviously had a great time inside the spacious indoor area. We had a great time showing him how much he has meant to us over the years as an integral part of this community, who like a fine wine aged with a love for the outdoors and fishing, a love for life and a love for people.
That Friday was Ray Escuriex Day in New Iberia, as proclaimed by Mayor Freddie DeCourt. A representative of city government presented the birthday boy the proclamation after giving him a key to the city.
Also, Escuriex’s birthday was recognized by a representative from U.S. Rep. Clay Higgin’s office, then a representative from Louisiana Attorney General Jeff Landry’s office followed with an official message for Escuriex.
The presentations were made during a tribute, toast or roast, whichever you prefer, of the man of the hour while a corresponding slideshow showed scenes from yesteryear. The nostalgia was thick, the crowd reverently quiet, as we all went back through time.
Escuriex, seated, was surrounded by his nine grown children during the tribute. There was Catherine E. Mestayer, Ray Escuriex Jr., Adrienne E. Mestayer, Pierre Excuriex, Michelle Escuriex, David Escuriex, Martha Girouard, Jeanne Cutrera, Michael Escuriex and Alissa Suarez. His many grandchildren and great-grandchildren were on hand.
There was a somber moment early in the tribute, one in which the guest of honor’s emotions showed the most. It was noted that his wife of 68 years, Dorothy “Dot” Escuriex, died April 21, 2020. The former Dorothy Delahoussaye, one of five children born to Walter and Nita Delahoussaye, was known for her infectious smile and uncanny ability to laugh at herself.
Dot was there in spirit, for sure, celebrating with family and beaucoup friends.
He was dancing after the tribute. Ninety. Amazing.
The birthday party invitations and, even the intricately designed large birthday cake on a table in the foyer with chocolate icing, plus a frosted light green short-sleeved “shirt” bearing a Busch beer can in the pocket, told the world, “God almighty, Ray is 90!”
I’ve known Escuriex for most of my 46 years in New Iberia. I was intrigued from the beginning by the personable, witty outdoorsman with a ready smile who volunteered to auctioneer at past Ducks Unlimited events in New Iberia. After talking to him at his birthday party, I realize he still has a steel trap memory.
Approximately 10-15 years ago, I was bass fishing alone in my old DuraCraft on Lake Fausse Pointe. While motoring from spot to spot, I realized I was in a pickle, stopped the first boater I came across and it was Escuriex, who had a camp on Bird Island Chute.
The other night I mistakenly thought that on-the-water encounter was for gas and said as much but Escuriex was spot on, as we stood on the fringe of a small group of revelers dancing, when he gently reminded me it was outboard motor oil that I needed and got from him, thankfully.
There’s that, as they say. I overheard many people at the grand event marveling and saying they hope they will be as fit as he is at 70 or 80, let alone 90.
I have run into him often, more frequently several years ago when June and I coached two of his granddaughters when they were young, Carly Escuriex and Lanie Escuriex, in the Iberia Soccer Association. We also coached a grandson, Craig Michael Girouard. They were at the party, where Girouard confided some of the best boyhood days were spent fishing and enjoying the outdoors at Escuriex’s old camp along Bird Island Chute.
Truth be told, it was difficult not to run into Mr. Ray.
He has been active in the Boy Scouts of America, Greater Iberia Chamber of Commerce, Iberia Performing Arts League, Little League, Shadows-on-the-Teche, United Way and World Championship Gumbo Cookoff, and is in the Iberia Parish Recreation Department’s Softball Hall of Fame. He was an integral part of the local Kiwanis Club’s old Acadiana 500 Tricycle Race. The New Iberia High School graduate (Class of 1948) also has been a longtime member of the local Optimist Club.
He earned the 1983 GICC Outstanding Citizen Award and was named The Daily Iberian’s Citizen of the Year in 2017.
At 90, Escuriex is content being the patriarch of a very large, local family while enjoying life with beaucoup friends. I’m proud and glad to know you, Mr. Ray. From all of us, thanks for being a friend.
DON SHOOPMAN is outdoors editor of The Daily Iberian.