Beaucoup Teche Area bass anglers have plunked down greenbacks many times over the years to fish fundraising bass tournaments to help people, charities and hospitals inside and outside the area.
Paul Resweber is one of those outdoorsmen who competes in fundraisers like that. Resweber, who lives in rural St. Martin Parish near St. Martinville, believes in good causes, true, but he enjoys bass fishing so much that it makes the tournament twice as good.
The 55-year-old angler and avid hunter — as good-natured and caring as anyone in the area — is on the other end of the spectrum now. He decided on Wednesday to help raise money for two area anglers on the ULL Ragin’ Cajun Bass Fishing Team who are fishing the 2020 Carhartt Bassmaster College Series National Championship later this month at the Harris Chain of Lakes in Leesburg, Florida.
Resweber said the local fundraising tournament is scheduled for Oct. 18 out of Bayou Benoit Boat Landing in the Atchafalaya Basin. Entry fee per boat is $80, which includes the big bass pot.
One of the team members vying for a national title is his son, Braxton Resweber, a 23-year-old senior at ULL who also works at Cabinets Unlimited. The other is Charles “T.J.” Norris of New Iberia.
They qualified for nationals twice, actually, first in mid-November 2019 when they won the Outlaw Outdoors College National Championship Qualifier on Lake Sam Rayburn in Texas and again Jan. 25 with an eighth-place finish in a Carhartt Bassmaster College Series tournament at Toledo Bend.
The fast-approaching national tournament is scheduled Oct. 29-31. Resweber said his son plans to leave Oct. 25, a Sunday, prefish for three days and start casting for the championship that Thursday.
“They’re two good kids. I hope they can both fish and do well,” he said.
Resweber, who owns HarOil Construction Inc., is hopeful the fundraiser can raise some money to defray travel, lodging and other expenses, including the entry fee. ULL, where he and his wife, Sherrie, are paying for their son’s education, may chip in but that is an unknown, he said.
He’s proud of his son, one of the couple’s three children. His son has been hitting the books hard to get his college degree, he said, and working part-time.
“He’s trying to put himself through. He works hard. He works to pay for his hobbies,” he said.
A duck hunter like his father, Braxton skipped the special teal hunting season Sept. 12-27 to prefish for the Louisiana B.A.S.S. Nation Fall Qualifier held Sept. 25-26 at Toledo Bend.
The elder Resweber can’t wait to get the fundraising tournament started.
“We wanted to put it out there. It’s not often we have a tournament this late in the year,” he said Friday morning.
First-, second- and third-place teams will get 80 percent of the pot Oct. 18. Registration is the morning of the tournament and takeoff is at safe daylight. Weigh-in is 3 p.m. For more information call 441-0672.
DON SHOOPMAN is outdoors editor of The Daily Iberian.