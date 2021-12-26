OVERTIME OUTDOORS: From ‘Bubba’ to Matti to JBE to Stanley, ABCs look back, ahead as new year arrives

A is for ASIAN carp. Seems there are more of them in more places in and around the Atchafalaya Basin, including Lake Fausse Pointe. Gotta get rid of those because they’re more than an invasive species, they’re dangerous, plus they outcompete local fish for plankton, primary diet of shad and, in their larval stages, catfish, bass and other species.
B is for “BUBBA Jones,” a Louisiana swamp rock tune from the posthumous collection on the “Smoke from the Chimney” album by the late Tony Joe White from Oak Grove. If you appreciate swamp scenery, this video is hard to beat. The song’s lyrics are catchy, too, as it tells about a potential world record largemouth bass.
C is for COUSINS who excel at bass fishing in the Teche Area. Braxton Resweber and Austin Theriot, both of St. Martinville, and New Iberians Wilfred “Tuppy” Gary and Corey Romero are two examples. Resweber-Theriot won AOY in the Wednesday Night Hawg Fights Bass Tournament Series while Gary-Romero had a good stretch run, including a win, in the WN Hawg Fights BTS.
D is for DUCK Camp Dinners, a series of youtube.com videos by Chef John Paul Bourgeois, who says during the first one, “Shoot straight and come hungry, my friend.” The awesome videos capture the authentic duck hunting camp culture that dates back decades in Louisiana. Go to youtube.com and search for Duck Camp Dinners Episode 1. Try it, you’ll like it.
E is for ENCOURAGING and heart-warming to know Teche Area residents, including many local outdoorsmen, took time to help relief and rebuilding efforts in Hurricane Ida-ravaged areas of south and southeast Louisiana.
F is for FERAL hogs. Like Asian carp, the unwanted swine are an invasive species (dating back to their introduction in 1539 in Florida by Spanish explorer Hernando de Soto) that must be eradicated in Louisiana. The U.S. Department of Agriculture, state Department of Agriculture and Forestry and state Department of Wildlife and Fisheries’ Louisiana Feral Hog Management Advisory Task Force are taking aim at the outlaw quadrupeds. Licensed hunters may kill them year-round during legal shooting hours.
G is for GOV. John Bel Edwards, who, yes, did more than reinstate mandates dealing with coronavirus. He created the Atchafalaya Basin Restoration Enhancement Task Force on Dec. 14, 2020. Hopefully, the effort lives up to the name before all is lost in the nation’s last great overflow swamp.
H is for HOLD, as in “Axel Hold.” The Axel Hold gained notoriety this year when introduced to the fishing world by Axel Sumrall. Axel’s father, Bassmaster Elite Series pro Caleb Sumrall of New Iberia, held up a bass in February at a weigh-in in Knoxville. Sumrall didn’t hold it the traditional way. He held it like his young son has held bass, his right hand cupped around the fish over the dorsal fin and the left hand gripping the belly.
I is for IBERIA Parish ranked among the Top 7 U.S. Summer Fishing Destinations for 2021 by FishingBooker, an online travel company. This parish joined some exalted fishin’ holes, including Lake Havasu, Arizona, and Olympia, Washington, a feather in our collective cap and touted by the Iberia Parish Tourist Commission.
J is for JAW-DROPPING. As in the size of the bass Johnathan St. Germain, formerly of New Iberia, caught while fishing Lake Fausse Pointe on Sept. 23. The 9-pound, 13-ounce “hawg” is the biggest reported from the lake since 1976. And as in a 12-point buck that green-grossed 213-1/8 inches B&C and netted 208-4/8. Dustin Huff’s massive buck killed with a crossbow Nov. 4 in Indiana, will be the No.2 deer in history.
K is for KUDOS to Evan Dupre, who captured the Youth Hunter Education Challenge Central Region National Championship July 20-24 in Lonoke, Arkansas. The Charenton outdoorsman was 14 when he topped the field individually while leading the Louisiana Bayou Bandits Junior Gold Team to No.1. He is one of the Teche Area’s two national champions in 2021. (See “W.”)
L is for LOUISIANA hunting and fishing license fees increase starting January 2022 for commercial license holders and July 22, 2022, for recreational license holders. A 78-20 House vote gave final passage to Rep. Tony Bacala’s bill following a unanimous Senate vote. Fee hikes and license restructuring will raise nearly $17 million for the state Department of Wildlife and Fisheries. A basic fishing license goes from $9.50 to $17, which covers recreational activities involving crab traps, crawfish traps and other types of fishing.
M is for MATTI. For 14 years, 8 months, she was more than man’s best friend. Matti was our baby girl. Short legs, long body, a true “Heinz (1)57.” Didn’t have a mean bone in her body but patrolled the front yard like a boss, often laid in her kingdom’s grass like a lioness. Loved her big doggy pillows inside. Her tail wagged constantly. June, Jacob and I said goodbye, cried until there were no more tears, on Oct. 8, because of end renal failure. I held her to her last breath, trying to be strong at All Creatures Veterinary Hospital, on Oct. 9.
N is for NEW leadership for the Southcentral Fishing Association. Citing growing business and family responsibilities, Gerrit “T-Blu” Landry turned the SFA reins over to Brooks Amy after the SFA Classic on July 17. Amy said he will strive to increase participation and interest next year.
O is for OH, I can see it now. You climb into your boat at the ramp, turn the key and hum. No fire. No satisfying low roar as the big motor starts. It’s, let’s say, 2032. That’s an electric outboard motor hanging on the back of the boat. It’s no laughing matter. It’s coming, industry experts say. In April 2020, Gary Clous, who owns Phoenix Boats, wrote, “One sure bet is that technological advancements will continue to drive the boat market. For example, I think the day will come when we will do away with gas engines and utilize power electric outboards once we see improvements in battery technology.” Pure Watercraft’s first product is an outboard motor system with a horsepower rating equivalent to a 50-h.p. motor. Currently, a Pure Outboard System costs $16,500.
P is for POGEY problems. Coastal conservation and sport fishing suffered a big setback in June when a handful of misguided Louisiana lawmakers rejected a bill creating an exclusion zone keeping menhaden harvesters a half-mile from the beaches. Louisiana is the only Gulf state allowing commercial netting of menhaden within a half-mile of shore. Despite overwhelming support by residents and legislators, the bill was railroaded in a conference committee two days when the session ended. What a disgrace. Proponents will try again in ’22.
Q is for QUITE the revealing study about red snapper in the Gulf of Mexico, the report released March 24 by The Associated Press on the Great Red Snapper Count. According to the study, an estimated three times the number of red snapper were counted in the Gulf than previously reported by NOAA – 110 million adult red snapper (48 million off Florida, 29 million off Louisiana, 23 million off Texas and 10 million off Mississippi/Alabama) to 36 million. Why the difference? More than 60 percent were in expansive areas previously unchecked by the federal government — sandy or muddy bottoms between reefs, according to Clay Porch, NOAA’s Southeast Fisheries Science Center director.
R is for REDFISH and rope, a combination discovered by Mike Viguerie of New Iberia and Donald Gilbert of Charenton on a fishing trip Aug. 21. There was a thick cord hanging from the body with a noose imbedded behind the right gill plate to below its pectoral fin on that side. Viguerie believes the rope was cinched around the redfish earlier in its life by someone who wanted to use it in a “slot redfish” fishing contest. The other end of the rope was anchored but the tethered redfish somehow broke the rope (approximately 1- to 1 ½-feet hung free).
S is for STANLEY, as in the late Lonnie Stanley, owner of Stanley Lures. The artificial lure manufacturer was one of the most enthusiastic and nicest outdoorsmen on and off the water. I wrote several columns over the years on artificial lures he designed and talked to him often. The Texan was nice as can be and always eager to offer information on how to fish Lake Sam Rayburn. Stanley was 75 when he died Aug. 21.
T is for THROWING coins in the water during bass tournaments. Bubbie Lopez of Centerville shared his strategy with New Iberian John Gordon during a WN Hawg Fights BTS tournament May 26 on Lake Fausse Pointe. Lopez gathered some loose change and tossed the coins in the water. “You’ve got to pay the fish, man,” Lopez said. They won the tournament. Later, Lopez said two friends started that superstitious practice years ago at Toledo Bend.
U is for UNSELFISH and helpful local outdoorsmen like Perry Scott and Brad Romero and his wife, Nicole. Gasoline, particularly, non-ethanol, was scarce post-Hurricane Ida but Scott went above and beyond to give 10 or so gallons to a local outdoors writer who had a big bass tournament Sept. 12. The Romeros took Amanda Ragusa’s 3-year-old daughter, Joleigh, fishing both days of the Kay-Cee Saltwater Fishing Rodeo. Amanda Ragusa recently moved from Acadiana to LaPlace and her new residence was destroyed by Hurricane Ida. Nicole Romero cared for the young girl at a daycare center in Broussard and befriended both Ragusas.
V is for VERY tiny — well, the size of dirt particles — Florida bass fry, 511,000 of them, stocked March 29 and April 1 in Lake Fausse Pointe by state Departent of Wildlife And Fisheries District 6 biologist manager Jody David. It’s another shot in the arm for the lake’s heavily pressured bass population. David, by the way, retired a few months later.
W is for WORLD’S Championship Duck Calling Contest winner Haiden Richard. Richard, 31, won the prestigious title Nov. 27 in Stuttgart, Arkansas. The Erath outdoorsman, an avid bass angler who fishes Dog Fights at Henderson Lake, was the first Louisiana resident to win it since 1953.
X is for X factor. On April 7, it was inspiration for two friends fishing a WN Hawg Fights BTS tournament at Lake Fausse Pointe. Loreauville’s Blaine Miller still was thinking about Greg Bodin, his former boss and coaching mentor who died Nov. 11, 2020, at 52. New Iberian Brandon Sellers’ brother, the late Rob “Robbo” Sellers, an outboard mechanic, was fighting a deadly cancer. Miller and Brandon Sellers credited both. Their single bass, a 6.64-pounder, improbably topped the 28-boat field. “Robbo got us there and Greg got us the fish,” Sellers said.
Y is for YIKES! Stingrays in Lake Fausse Pointe? Yes! Mike Rodriguez of St. Martinville caught an estimated 6-pound stingray while running catfish jug lines on the Jeanerette side of the lake Oct. 22.
Z is for ZEAL. Teche Area outdoorsmen hunt and fish with an unbridled passion when enjoying their favorite sport. It’s full bore or not at all. I appreciate, respect and admire that zeal. This is the true Sportsman’s Paradise.
DON SHOOPMAN is outdoors editor of The Daily Iberian.