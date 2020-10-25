The New Iberia Ducks Unlimited Chapter’s fundraising committee members met Thursday, one week before the annual banquet, a meeting that substantiated the chairman’s confidence in a successful event this week at the Isle of Iberia RV Park.
Jason Foster, who has helmed the annual social event of the year for local outdoorsman the past seven years, said the committee put the finishing touches on preparations that started two months ago. One of the reports confirmed there are 125 sponsors and guests committed to attending the banquet, which encouraged Foster.
“There are a lot of people who have already paid. I’m thinking we’ll have more walk through the door the last minute,” the chairman said about an hour after the meeting.
Why?
Foster believes local outdoorsmen are weary of having to avoid large social gatherings because of coronavirus pandemic restrictions put in place in March and relaxed the latter part of summer 2020. Plus, he said enthusiastically, most reports from the special teal hunting season indicated a good harvest, despite hurricanes that impacted southwest Louisiana.
The doors open at 6 p.m. Thursday. Previous banquets typically have ended at approximately 9 p.m.
Admission prices are: $25 for one Green Wing membership; $50 for one general membership; $350 for two tickets and one pintail gift, plus an advertisement in the event program as a Pintail Sponsor; $600 for eight tickets and one gift, plus advertisements at the table and in the event program as a Mallard Sponsor, and $2,500 for eight tickets, one corporate gift, plus advertisements in the even program, table and cups and event banner as a Corporate Sponsor.
The recent special teal season, glowing waterfowl migration numbers and the fact so many ducks are being seen before the “big duck season” in rice fields across the region may contribute to a new level of excitement to help raise Bucks for Ducks. Teche Area duck hunters have risen to the occasion to do just that since the chapter was formed in the mid-1970s.
However, 2020 hasn’t been a typical year. Foster knows it more, perhaps, than anyone.
“I know it’s been a real challenging year for everybody. I don’t think there’s any one citizen who hasn’t felt the impact of the economy and coronavirus,” Foster said. “Nobody’s escaped the impact.”
He cited schooling issues, loss of jobs, uncertainty about future employment and/or retirement funds, etc., that have weighed heavily on so many people.
However, he’s seen rays of hope. For example, he did volunteer work in the Lake Charles region after the hurricanes and witnessed an overwhelming outpouring of concern in the form of donations. He called it “amazing” and believes it will carry over to supporting DU.
“Despite the setbacks, despite the level of fear and frustration, people still want to contribute and still care about conservation,” he said.
The usual auction items are lined up, including the Rifle of the Year, Shotgun of the Year, Pistol of the Year, Knife of the Year, Print of the Year, and so on.
One auction item is brand new. It’s a trip to a fly-fishing lodge in the Bahamas.
“That’ll be new. We’ve never had that before,” Foster said. “We also have some other gifts from around the area, too.”
The only thing up in the air, he said, is the menu for the banquet’s meal. It will be finalized Monday.
For more information about the fundraising event, call (985) 637-3469.
DON SHOOPMAN is outdoors editor of the Daily Iberian.