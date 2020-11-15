Nov. 1 arrived two weeks ago today and so did my brother and my nephew to visit for a week.
Keith Shoopman and his son, Corey Shoopman, both of Belton, Missouri, had fishing and sightseeing plans to go along with their main intention of catching up with the southernmost Shoopmans, including June, my wife, and Jacob, the youngest of our two sons. They also drove here in 2016 and 2018 so, with all due respect to coronavirus pandemic concerns, it was that special time again in 2020.
Handshakes and hugs were genuine and heartfelt all around. I thank God every day that I still can shake my brother’s hand and give him a big hug because four years ago at this exact time of year he had triple bypass surgery following a cardiac arrest that nearly took his life.
There were the usual highlights, such as great meals one after another prepared by June, plus a memorable “double” on two nice-sized bass for Keith and Corey on Nov. 6, their last full day here, in the Atchafalaya Basin, and an unforgettable tour on Nov. 4 of the LaSuCa sugar mill in St. Martin Parish.
Fishing was the underlying theme, as it has been since my kid brother started making the trip decades ago with my oldest younger brother, Bill Shoopman, a Kansas City, Missouri, native who now lives in Archie, Missouri.
Bass fishing trips on three of the days were made possible by Cajun Chef LLC plant manager Danny Bulliard of St. Martinville, who let us use his aluminum tunnel hull bass boat. I’ll never be able to thank him enough as the three of us hooked and boated quite a few big bass in the Atchafalaya Basin the day after their arrival, Monday (20 bass total), and again on Friday (15 bass total), and we caught nine bass on Nov. 5 in Lake Dauterive-Fausse Pointe.
The majority of the bass in the nation’s last great overflow swamp were caught on black/blue Delta Lures Thunder Jigs with june bug Mister Twister Buzz Bugs. Most of the bass in the lake were caught on crank baits and spinnerbaits.
A speckled trout fishing trip got in the books thanks to another friend, Keo’s Construction Inc. owner Keo Khamphilavong of New Iberia. We fished the afternoon of Nov. 3 west of Vermilion Bay after putting down at Cypremort Point Boat Landing. Keo put all of his experience, skills and knowledge of the saltwater fishing scene to good use to help us hook up with speckled trout around Tee Butte.
The father and son outdoorsmen have seen sugar cane cutting and hauling, as well as sugar mills at work, on every visit. They had a special treat waiting for them at midweek.
John Hebert of Breaux Bridge, LaSuCa sugar mill agriculture division manager and spokesman for the co-op, showed the three of us the sugar mill inside and out, top to bottom, during a nearly two-hour tour. Hebert said he enjoys showing people from out of town the business he has been involved in since he was a boy growing up in Loreauville. His father and brother are sugar cane farmers in Iberia Parish.
He’s been working seven days a week since the start of the grinding season, which attempts to end before severe freezes threaten the crop. The sugar mill never stops making raw sugar and black strap molasses, the latter which feeds dairy cattle in the upper Midwest. Huge storage tanks each hold 1 million gallons of black strap molasses.
The LSU graduate talked at length at each stop, starting at the office — built in the late 1860s — that fronts Resweber Highway. His pride showed as he pointed out the sugar mill processes 15,000 tons of sugar cane and 3.5 million pounds of raw sugar daily as a leader in the industry.
His tour ended in the warehouse, where two 400- to 500-ton mounds of raw sugar looked like small, white mountains.
Keith, 59, a 41-year veteran as an auto parts counterman at Cable-Dahmer Cadillac and its previous owners in KCMO, was impressed. He wrote in a text this past week: “First thing is I’m always impressed with the hospitality of your friends, starting with Danny for lending us his boat, Keo for taking time out of his busy schedule to take us on our saltwater trip and John Hebert for the fantastic tour of the sugar mill. How are you going to top that?
“Also, it’s hard to beat June’s Cajun cooking, especially after she has worked all day, and Jacob for letting us stay at his home. You ordered some fantastic weather and although we didn’t catch a great deal of fish, the fish caught were some quality fish.”
Ah, the cooking. We had chicken and sausage gumbo on Sunday; Bi-Lo Supermarket’s stuffed po-boys (shrimp etouffee, cheeseburger, cheeseburger jalapeno and buffalo chicken), my special treat, on Tuesday; crawfish etouffee on Wednesday; sausage jambalaya on Thursday and chicken tenders and popcorn shrimp dinners from Seafood Mart on Friday. As I always say, we ate like kings, including turkey slices on sandwiches for lunch on each bassin’ trip.
Corey, a 39-year-old network technician for T-Mobile, enjoyed the visit immensely. He wrote in a test Wednesday: “I’m grateful to have my aunt, uncle and cousin host my dad and I for a whole week. They showed us what Louisiana is all about, the great outdoors, hospitality and community.
“I enjoyed all our adventures and overcoming obstacles together, like jumping in the swamp to unstick the boat. We had to search for them, but Uncle Don put us on some quality fish.
“I also had a fascinating time touring a sugar mill since we see so much cane going down the street.”
The Shoopmans from Missouri left around sunrise a week ago Saturday. Their stay seemed to be much, much shorter than a week.
I started missing them as they drove away on Dahlia Street. I cannot wait to get together again.
DON SHOOPMAN is outdoors editor of The Daily Iberian.