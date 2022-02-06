What will Caleb Sumrall do for an encore following his great Bassmaster Elite Series performance in 2021?
Sumrall, 34, and the rest of the bass fishing world will find out in four days when the season opens at Florida’s St. Johns River. The New Iberian set the bar high for himself last year when he finished a lofty seventh in the Angler of the Year standings with 659 points, just behind his traveling buddy, Texan Lee Livesay, sixth with 664, and just ahead of Canadian Cory Johnston and Louisiana’s Greg Hackney of Gonzales, each with 658.
Everybody starts at zero at the St. Johns River. Sumrall left Thursday morning, boat in tow, for Palatka, Florida, site of the season opener.
“I’m just fired up. I’m ready to get after it,” he said recently.
Getting his hands on the coveted blue trophy with a leaping bass on top that goes to the winner of a Bassmaster Elite Series tournament is one of his goals for 2022.
“First of all, I’d like to make the Classic again. (But) I’d really like to win one. I’d really like to win a tournament this year,” Sumrall said a few days before he took his new Ford F-250 and new Xpress bass boat to Florida.
His wife, Jacie, shares the same sentiment.
“That would be a dream come true. He’s dreamed of being on the Elite Series and he did that. His goal is to win one and we don’t give up,” she said.
Talking about the elusive first-place finish late last season during his good run, her husband said, “I don’t know if I’m any closer to winning one of those things. If it’s meant to be, it’s meant to be. I know the more experience I obtain the better my chances.”
If Sumrall qualifies for the 2023 Bassmaster Classic, he’ll be going to Knoxville, Tennessee. B.A.S.S. announced Wednesday next year’s Classic will be held March 24-26, 2023, on the Tennessee River lakes of Fort Loudon and Telico with the weigh-ins at Thompson-Boling Arena. The 2019 Bassmaster Classic was held there and won by Ott DeFoe.
Bassmaster Elite Series anglers fished regular-season tournaments on the Tennessee River in 2017 and again in 2021. Sumrall was 19th there in February 2021.
His fifth year on the top tour in the land gets underway in a few days. The St. Johns River has been a stumbling block for him in his previous three tries.
His two-day total of 13 pounds, 6 ounces, left him in 83rd place in the 99-angler field last year at St. Johns River. It was the worst finish of the season for Sumrall.
“I thought last year I was around fish. There’s just one piece of the puzzle I didn’t have figured out,” he said.
The St. Johns River slump has extended three straight years. After a 72nd place in 2019 with 11 pounds, 8 ounces, he was 48th with 18 pounds in 2020.
Does he have any slumpbuster ideas before the tournament starts Thursday?
“I really don’t have a game plan to combat that yet. I’ll see how practice goes,” he said.
Perhaps some heavenly intervention will help. If so, Jacie takes that approach religiously during every tournament.
“I prep myself by just praying for whatever God wants us to have. Everything is a lesson for us, a learning lesson, so when I’m watching those tournaments I’m putting all my faith and hope in God,” she said Tuesday.
Nevertheless, she said, tournament days are “nerve-wracking.”
Jacie, who has worked as a nail tech nine years at Spa Almaz in New Iberia, her hard-fishing husband and their two children enjoyed an offseason that took them out-of-state, including a deer hunt in south Texas the week of Christmas. She killed a 9-point buck and their daughter, Clélie, shot a 12-point buck.
In their fifth year at dealing with the demands of nine high-pressure pro bass tournaments on the road, the Sumralls have pretty much got the routine down pat.
“I feel like we’re getting into the groove of things. We also know what to expect in the fishing world but we’re still learning,” she said.
Jacie, Clélie, 10, and Axel, 4, probably will join him at at least three tournament venues this season, including the 2022 Academy Sports + Outdoors Bassmaster Classic presented by Huk on March 4-6 at Lake Hartwell near Greenville, South Carolina. She said they also plan to go to the Lake Fork tournament on May 19-22 in Texas and to the Mississippi River tournament at LaCrosse, Wisconsin, on Aug. 26-29.
There’s a long time between now and the regular-season finale in Wisconsin. Sumrall has been preparing for the first two tournaments back-to-back in Florida, starting with St. Johns River, then Feb. 17-20 up the road at the Harris Chain of Lakes out of Leesburg.
“He’s been busy getting all his ducks in a row,” Jacie said. “Today, it was all tackle. It was a tackle day. Over the weekend, he did all of his electronics (on the Xpress X21 Pro aluminum boat recently wrapped by Lipari Specialties),” she said, adding he broke in the high-performance boat’s 250-h.p. Yamaha Sho outboard motor all day Sunday motoring up and down the Bayou Teche after launching at City Park.
“He’s been pretty excited. That’s the best word to explain it. He’s been off so long and after finishing so well last year, we’re just excited to see what this year has to offer,” she said.
Jacie continues to be amazed by the backing the community gives them.
“We appreciate the support more than people know. We like meeting new people in Iberia Parish that know our story. It’s cool to shake hands and hear the ‘good luck’ by people who don’t even know us,” she said.
There will be more “good lucks” and “congratulations” in store this season for Caleb Sumrall Fishing.
DON SHOOPMAN is outdoors editor of The Daily Iberian.