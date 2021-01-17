Tee Roy Savoy has announced the date for the 2021 Big Bass Classic as April 17, which means Acadiana’s many competitive bass anglers can circle that Saturday on a calendar and get their entry forms in in plenty of time to Savoy.
The Coteau Holmes outdoorsman, who has served as the BBC’s director since January 2015, said two weeks ago it would be held in April rather than the customary late February or early March date. He was hopeful of scheduling it on Feb. 28 but it would have conflicted with the annual Louisiana Bass Cats Open.
Bass tournament calendars are crowded during the first four to five months of the year. He checked as many regional bass club and major bass tournament schedules as possible before deciding on April 17.
As it has been for so many years, the Big Bass Classic will be held at Lake Fausse Pointe out of Marsh Field Boat Landing. The director encourages bass anglers who plan to fish to get their entry forms in early.
Details for the next BBC will be announced at a later date. The original format is expected to remain the same with payouts for the three biggest bass every hour for eight hours.
Savoy may add a wrinkle that was popular last May in the first-ever Revamped Big Bass Classic. Besides the hourly payouts, there were cash payouts for the top five-fish stringers on May 27.
The 2020 BBC was held on Feb. 29, a few weeks before restrictions were ordered to be implemented due to the emerging reaction to the coronavirus pandemic. The Revamped Big Bass Classic three months later had a modest turnout, perhaps due to the restrictions.
For more information on the BBC set for April 17, call Savoy at 519-3107.
•
The National Rifle Association is committed to perpetuating the sport of hunting in this country.
The NRA announced the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding on Wednesday with the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service to assist in the recruitment, education and retaining of outdoorsmen and outdoorswomen through the NRA’s vast hunter education and outreach programs. It is a 10-year agreement.
Jason Oiument, executive director of the NRA’s Institute for Legislative Action, said, “Together with the U.S. F&WS, the NRA has worked for decades to ensure as many outdoorsmen and women as possible can safely and responsibly enjoy our hunting heritage. We look forward to formalization of this long-standing relationship and thank (U.S. F&WS) Director Auerlia Skipwith for her tireless work on this effort.”
The MOU outlines the agreements and responsibilities of both parties, including a commitment to science-based strategies for wildlife conservation along with the NRA’s pledge to enhance hunter safety, marksmanship and shooting safety through their free online hunter education program, the Hunter’ Leadership Forum, the Youth Hunter Education Challenge, the Women’s Wilderness Escape and its magazine, American Hunter, to achieve those goals.
DON SHOOPMAN is outdoors editor of The Daily Iberian.