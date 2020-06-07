Two annual events that Louisiana outdoorsmen hold near and dear to their hearts are the International Grand Isle Tarpon Rodeo and the Gueydan Duck Festival.
The 92nd annual Tarpon Rodeo may be held as scheduled July 23-25, with modifications implemented due to the coronavirus pandemic. The Duck Festival, however, has been scratched from the calendar because of COVID-19.
Fortunately for Teche Area residents, the 67th annual Iberia Rod & Gun Club Saltwater Fishing Rodeo has been given a thumbs up to be held as scheduled July 3-5 at Cypremort Point. IR&GC board members made that decision 1 ½ weeks ago.
Tarpon Rodeo officials said recently they are monitoring the pandemic and plan to make a final decision as the event draws closer. Louisiana entered into Phase II of Gov. John Bel Edwards’ reopening plan on Friday. Edwards signed the proclamation on Thursday.
Grand Isle Mayor David Carmadelle recently told houmatoday.com, “We have been meeting and constantly been in touch (with fishing rodeo officials. We are taking it day by day. We are going to keep evaluating at different stages and we are going to do what the governor wants us to do.
“We are standing by because things can change. We want to make it happen, but this virus is a ghost. We as a team can handle hurricanes and an oil spill, but this ghost that is out there is totally different story.”
Possible alterations to the fishing rodeo format include allowing a limited amount of people in the fishing rodeo tent or around other parts of the event, or only having the fishing part of the fishing rodeo, which attracts thousands of visitors each year and is a boon to the economy.
Grand Isle plays host to more than 20 rodeos each year and some of them have been canceled.
“They have been canceling as we go, but we need them all. The rodeos coming up in June and July, it will all depend on his this crisis continues. We hope everything gets better and we can make the events happen,” Carmadella said in the story.
The Gueydan Duck Festival board announced May 28 there won’t be an event in 2020.
Jerrod Broussard, Gueydan Duck Festival president, said in a prepared statement, “After much deliberation and heavy hearts, the festival board has made the very hard decision to cancel the 2020 Duck Festival.”
Considering state guidelines, Broussard said it was in the best interest for the health and safety to cancel the event. The Duck Festival president and board of directors thanks the event’s sponsors for the loyalty throughout the year.
He also said 2019 Gueydan Duck Festival Queen Rebekah Lepretre and Teen Queen Sarah McAllister will continue their reigns and represent the event until August 2021.
Broussard noted the board has begun preparing for next year.
“Our sights are already set on preparing to make the 2020 Gueydan Festival the best in history and we will work hard until then to plan out every detail to make sure that we achieve that goal,” he said.
DON SHOOPMAN is outdoors editor of The Daily Iberian.