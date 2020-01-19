I drug the Christmas tree to the burning pile one recent morning. It is a guilty pleasure I suppose, to burn my very dead tree, but, I compost nearly everything else so, I burn my tree. I will sit there on a winter afternoon in January and watch the fire while giving it a fond farewell. Along the way to its final resting place, icicles fell from its branches. They are there in the winter yard and I know, that this spring, when I cut the grass these fragments of this Christmas’ adornments will catch the light of the warm spring sun and glisten;
I will see them and think of now. I will remember this Christmas. So, I leave them where they are and I say adieu to this holiday season and a warm good-bye to the tree that occupied a special place our home for a while.
I have not been outside in a few days so I explored a bit to see what winter had done. It has brought visitors from the North, small warblers camouflaged in the winter grass that seemed to make the ground move as they do; it was enchanting to see them once again. And the starkness of the woods helped me to see through and be thankful for the lushness of summer but enjoying this moment to “look within.” The rabbits are there hiding in their holes and now and then darting about looking for food, sometimes I see their backsides – their cottontails — bounding about and I naturally think of Peter! And the raccoons come out at night, looking for food and threatening the smaller animals, I know that because of my vulnerable chicken population (sometimes I forget to close the door to the coop). Winter is challenging for animals and people.
I did find more camellias near the woods. I thought they were over by now but there are some left — almost a revitalization. Anyway, I picked a few for inside and one smaller one especially to sit in a Christmas present, a tiny pot Elizabeth made for me in her high school pottery class — one of my most treasured Christmas gifts. Even in winter there is beauty to bring inside.
I suppose that is what I’m trying to say with this assemblage of words, trying to remind you and me how each season has its purpose and its beauty — just as each season of our lives has its. Like spring and summer, our beauty and purpose is very much apparent in our youth but as we continue, like winter, the landscape becomes a bit more puzzling and our path must be “repurposed.” As an art student, I painted old, weathered faces — I had a fascination with and regard for the miles of life that were evident — years and years of wisdom, wisdom that needed a place to be. They found a place on my canvases that now hang on my walls and in my thoughts that, now, remind me of their beauty.
We all have “places to be,” always, in each season of our lives. Just like the woods in winter, as time goes on, time gives us more opportunity to look within and redefine.
Read the poem beneath and the first time you read it, think of it literally, think of the seasons, and then read it again and think of it figuratively and substitute the seasons of nature for the seasons of your life…
“There is a privacy about it which no other season gives you…. In spring, summer and fall people sort of have an open season on each other; only in the winter, in the country, can you have longer, quiet stretches when you can savor belonging to yourself.” Ruth Stout
Enjoy each season… of your life.
PAM SHENSKY is a wife and mom to five.