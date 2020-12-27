There are always topics that become top-of-mind issues for local officials after some tragedy pushes the issue into the limelight.
In the coming months, one of those issues will be the unlicensed use of off-road utility vehicles on the roadways of Iberia Parish as well as the use of all-terrain vehicles on private lands, especially cane fields and other agricultural land.
Iberia Parish Sheriff Tommy Romero has made it clear that his office is looking to enforce the laws regarding the popular off-road vehicles, especially when operated on parish roads. Several underage vehicle operators have been cited in recent weeks for having the vehicles, which are generally not street legal, on the roadway.
Part of what has made enforcing these laws a priority is not the use of them on roadways but the off-road use in cane fields around the area.
In October, two Iberia Parish residents lost their lives while riding a four-wheeler over the headlands of a field, then overturning into a ditch along the side of the property. That was almost exactly a year after a Coteau woman was killed when she struck the tongue of a trailer while riding after dark on an ATV in a cane field.
Those deaths are only the most prominent losses due to crashes of the recreational vehicles. An unscientific poll of people across the region showed that almost everyone knew a story about an injury or death as a result of the vehicles being operated unsafely, usually by unlicensed and underage drivers who lost control of a vehicle while driving too fast over unfamiliar terrain.
Originally, the license requirements for off-road vehicles were not seen as an issue. The early versions had low horsepower, sometimes only a hopped-up lawn mower engine, providing power. Over the years, that has changed drastically. Modern all-terrain vehicles can reach speeds of 50 or 60 miles per hour. But they are still entrusted to teens and even pre-teens who do not have the knowledge or experience to be given that much power to play with.
It’s not just the underage operators who are to blame for the crackdown, however.
In the latest arrest for illegal operation of an ATV on the highway, a 22-year-old man was cited after a deputy saw two ATVs running on Patoutville Road, passing vehicles and cane trucks, when one of the ATVs crashed. Instead of stopping, the driver of the crashed ATV jumped on the other bike and attempted to flee even after the deputy gave chase with lights and sirens.
That driver was lucky enough to end up in jail, charged with resisting arrest by flight, reckless operation and operating an off-road vehicle on the roadway. Others who have pulled similar stunts have ended up in hospitals instead.
So if you own an all-terrain vehicle, make sure that it is operated safely. If you let younger members of your family use it, make sure they operate it safely and understand the rules and regulations for ATVs, golf carts and utility terrain vehicles. In the long run, it could save the time and money of a visit to the parish jail.
It could also save a life.