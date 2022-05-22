What should I believe about the economy? Everything I hear people complaining about or my lying eyes?
It is not hard to find someone complaining about rising and higher prices (when in history have people demanded to pay more?), as I drive about town I continue to see restaurant parking lots full of cars including on Tuesday and Wednesday nights. At home improvement and garden centers, I’m stuck in long checkout lines with many other homeowners pecking away on my phone to pass the time.
Still more evidence of what my lying eyes continue to see, how about the number and value of pool permits issued in New Iberia alone? For four consecutive months, the City of New Iberia has issued a total of more than $300,000 in permits for new pools. When you include Iberia Parish new pool permits, there has been more than $730,000 spent on taking a splash in City and Parish backyards.
A valid retort for my lying eyes might be that comparing pool purchases to the last two years is foolhardy because of COVID. However, last year, pool permits combined between the City and Parish totaled roughly $615,000. That’s still a healthy sum of money to be spent on new pools.
So why do I focus on pools as a reflection of the economy? Because a pool is a want, it is not a need. No one needs a pool. A pool is a luxury buy and homeowners in Iberia Parish are apparently splish-splashing away with luxury.
New Iberia / Iberia Parish homeowners are also on pace to spend more than $4.1 million in home renovations. The rising prices of materials and labor costs aren’t keeping people from making those added investments into their houses.
An Iberia Parish-based steel building and shed retailer shared with me that his manufacturer has just barely been able to keep up with the local consumer demand. He’s pressuring the manufacturer to speed up because the consumer demand isn’t showing signs of slowing down.
For do-it-yourself home improvement types, their spending has powered both Lowes and Home Depot to post better than expected quarterly earnings reports.
Reviewing Iberia Parish’s quarterly retail spending figures, I was surprised to see months January — March of 2022 was only down 2.1 percent compared to the previous three months. That’s somewhat remarkable when you consider the previous three months are the busiest retail spending three months of the year (Oct. — Dec.) thanks to Christmas and other holidays.
Finally, and maybe the most confounding fact about the economy my lying eyes see, are the continuing strong growth of food delivery services such as DoorDash. DoorDash is one of many food delivery services across the country. In an “unforgiving economy,” these delivery companies are thriving as people pay more for fast food orders and weekly grocery needs than they would if they would just leave home and get the food themselves.
Two weeks ago, DoorDash reported a revenue increase of 35 percent in the first three months of 2022 and its highest number of new customers in a year.
I am forced to ask, how does people paying a service to bring them their McDonald’s Value Meal reflect an economy on the brink? In this case, people are blissfully creating their own inflation!
My lying eyes trigger ideas in my head that many of the standards we apply to judging the strength of an economy (oftentimes misguided, as in gas prices) no longer apply in a post-COVID world. Full parking lots, long checkout lines and paying people to bring you late night fast food binge orders suggests the economy isn’t nearly as bad as you hear. You may actually need to start trusting your own lying eyes.
MICHAEL MESSERLY is the publisher of The Daily Iberian and Acadiana Lifestyle.