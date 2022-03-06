Offshore fishermen have another spot to fish thanks to artificial reef at VB69

Thanks to the Coastal Conservation Association-Louisiana and its partners, saltwater fishermen who fish near-offshore and offshore waters have another viable fishin’ hole to drop their lines in this region of the Gulf of Mexico.
CCA-Louisiana recently dedicated the Z.T. “Jack” Cart Reef in Vermilion Block 69. The dedication is a fitting tribute to Cart, one of Acadiana’s most respected outdoorsmen and conservationists and his lifelong service to Louisiana.
The Crowley businessman was a decorated World War II veteran who served in the Navy and a football captain at Southwest Louisiana University (now University of Louisiana at Lafayette). He instilled his appreciated of the outdoors and the value of conservation to his six children.
“My dad was one of a kind. He taught us everything he knew about the outdoors, and how to be responsible mariners and anglers. Behind my mom (Helen Cart) and his kids, coastal Louisiana was his love, so building this reef in his honored seemed like a fitting way to help honor his legac,” Steve Cart, Cart’s youngest son, said in late February at an evening event in Scott ushering in the newest artificial reef project and saluting the namesake.
There were stories, memories, smiles and a tears as family members and friends took turns talking about Cart.
CCA-Louisiana CEO David Cresson said the Cart Reef replaced structure in an area where oil and gas platforms were removed. The Cart family approved the site selection.
Twenty separate clusters of large, recycled concrete material were placed in rows and colums in a “modular grid” design covering several acres. Each cluster is expected to create its own “feeding halo,” thus providing a rich and productive fisheries habitat in 25-foot depths.
Cart Reef became the 28th reef project completed by CCA-Louisiana. It represents part of 34 individual reefs and nearly $15 million in habitat creation, according to Cresson.
“This is an amazing tribute … an incredible way for the Cart family to honor the legacy of Mr. Jack. The site the family chose for this reed was a platform they fished with their dad when they were growing up. Now that we have replaced the habitat lost when the platform was removed, the Carts will once again get to enjoy that spot with their family,” Cresson said.
The Jack Cart reed was funded by CCA-Louisiana, the Cart family, CCA’s Building Conservation trust and the state Department of Wildlife and Fisheries’ Artificial Reef Trust Fund. Additional contributions were made by J & J Exterminating, Cullen Investments and CCA-Louisiana REEF Club members while in-kind labor was provided by Romero Papa Boats, DLS Energy and Rock Road Recycling.
The center point GPS coordinates for the Jack Cart Reef are 29(degrees)17’38.8’N, 92(degrees)15’’52.2’W.
Other near-offshore artificial reefs are The Pickets Reef in Ship Shoal 26 (2014), The Ted Beaullieu Sr. Reef at South Marsh Island 233 (2019), the Rawls Reef Complex in Vermilion 119 and 124 (2019), The Green Monster Reef Complex in West Delta 23 and 24 (2021), The Bay Marchant 3 Reef (2021 and the South Timbalier 165 Reef (2021).
For more information about REEF Louisiana, contact Cresson at (225) 952-9200.
DON SHOOPMAN is outdoors editor of The Daily Iberian.