A Meritt, North Carolina, saltwater angler fishing with a buddy put a behemoth speckled trout in the boat one day in early February, then in the livewell, then, much to his chagrin, on the dinner table.
Todd Spangler was fishing the lower Neuse River in Pamlico County, North Carolina (Raleigh-Durham area), with Josh Hamby on Feb. 9. Spangler, who has wrapped his hands around and released many big “yellowmouths” over the years, caught the new North Carolina state record that day when he hooked and landed the 12-pound, 8-ounce, speckled trout.
The previous state record weighed 12 pounds, 4 ounces, and was caught off Wrightsville Beach in 1961. Spangler’s fish was 33 ½ inches long with an 18-inch girth.
“My friends, a couple of them that I fish with pretty regularly, they kind of put it into perspective, saying of all the fishermen and all the water and all the lures in the last 60 years that have been in the North Carolina waters, you have caught the biggest one in 60 years. That’s pretty cool,” Spangler told Steve Waters in a story published March 16 by Salt Water Sportsman.
In comparison, Louisiana’s state record is 12.38 pounds by Leon Mattes in Lake Hermitage in April 1950. The world record speckled trout, caught by Craig Carson on May 11, 1995, in Ft. Pierce, Florida, tipped the scale at 17 pounds, 7 ounces.
Spangler, 43, triggered the bite he’ll never forget after casting a 4-inch long “dark n stormy”-colored Z-Man Scented Jerk ShadZ on a 1/8-ounce leadhead tied to 20-pound braided line spooled on a spinning rod. It was a sunny morning with temperatures in the upper 30s. At first he believed it was a striped bass at a time the striped bass season was closed, which meant he would have to release it after catching it.
It was the first bite of the day after they had been fishing for 1 hour.
“We were fishing for trout. This time of year around here, stripers are around, but what most everybody targets is the trout because the striper season is closed,” he said in the story written by Waters. “I kept fighting it, and when I saw it flash right below us I said, ‘Man, that’s a big striper right there.’ The way it was fighting, I’ve caught some 24- to 26-inch trout before, but I’ve never had a trout fight like that one did.”
He realized it was a speckled trout about 3 minutes before he got it to the boat. Hamby netted the monster.
“We gave each other high-fives and hugs. It was celebrating time then,” he said, noting he had a portable scale in his boat, a 19-foot Swan Point.
That scale, which weighs lighter than a certified scale, he said, pegged the speckled trout at 12.52 pounds. Spangler did the math, allowing for the adjustment, and figured it was 12 pounds, 8 ounces, 4 ounces heavier than the state record.
He put the fish in the livewell. They fished for approximately 20 more minutes before hustling with the fish in an aerated cooler to Neuse River Bait and Tackle in Grantsboro to weigh on a certified scale. They put it in a bait tank at the store waiting for a state fisheries biologist to respond.
A North Carolina Division of Marine Fisheries biologist certified the fish at 12-8, a state record. He also said the fish lost much of its natural slime and probably wouldn’t survive if released, as Spangler intended to do.
“I never weigh them (big fish he catches). I just take some pictures and measure them and put them back in the water. That was my intention with this fish, but the length of time that it took to get it certified, it was kind of on its last legs,” he said.
Spangler and Hamby went back out on the water. Spangler and his family had the fish for supper.
DON SHOOPMAN is outdoors editor of The Daily Iberian.