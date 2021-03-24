Mrs. Lelia Durall reflects on 96 years in New Iberia

“When I was three years old, I dreamed there was a silver dime under the tree. I told my mother about it the next day. She said, ‘Let’s go see.’ We went out there, and I picked up that dime.”
In folklore, finding coins in a dream is a sign of good luck. At the age of 96, Mrs. Melvinia Lelia Polk Durall realizes her life and longevity are a gift of luck. “The doctor told me three years ago there was nothing else he could do for me. And look at me here! Still here!”
Mrs. Lelia Durall is not only here, but she is an active woman who, despite living alone, picks up her own yard after a hurricane, walks on her own, and still sees without glasses. I sat with Mrs. Durall on her back patio while she recalled life growing up in New Iberia as a Black female P.E. teacher.
Mrs. Durall was inspired to become a teacher by her first cousin Matthew B. Polk. In the early 1930s, Mr. Polk graduated from Howe Institute in New Iberia. After graduating from Leland College in 1936, he became a well-respected principal at the Jeanerette Colored School. An interview with Matthew B. Polk about his experience as a principal during segregation has been archived by Duke University.
“I was the second to go to college,” Mrs. Durall recalled. At Southern University in Baton Rouge, she played on the first women’s basketball team. She started teaching in 1952 at a Catholic school in St. Martinville when there were no P.E. teachers for girls.
Mrs. Durall received her master’s degree from the University of Louisiana at Lafayette in Education Administration. “When the schools integrated, I told them I had my masters degree.” As one of a few Black students in graduate school at UL, she recalled a teacher who gave her a C. “I was the only Black in the class. I was so mad. That wasn’t a fair grade.”
Mrs. Durall, however, feels she was treated fairly in Iberia Parish schools. “I worked with all whites. Good people. I’m still friends with some of them.” She spoke fondly of former Superintendent Dale Henderson. She and her daughter attended his wedding to his wife, Linda. She laughed, “Linda told me once ‘Your daughter is in all my pictures!’”
Mrs. Durall’s sister, Mrs. Campbell, was a teacher as well. They have lived on the same street “all our lives.” They are still known in the community by their formal names. That’s what the students called them and since their children were in schools where they taught, it was never Aunt Lelia. They always called her Mrs. Durall.
Mrs. Durall was blessed with two children, a son and a daughter. Her children and grandchildren check on her daily. Her granddaughter fixed her hair for our interview. Mrs. Durall said, “I never much mess with that anymore.”
I asked Mrs. Durall about her wisdom of 96 years. She said “I don’t do much bragging. I’m very common.” But she offered these affirmations: “Unless you know an individual, you can’t make a judgement on them.” and “You can be anything you want if you work on it.”
Mrs. Lelia Durall is a testament to the kind and generous people of New Iberia. “In the end, it’s good to have known people.”
MARGARET SIMON is an elementary teacher of gifted students in Iberia Parish. She writes a blog regularly at reflectionsontheteche.com.