For several years, our country has struggled with a shortage of truckers, teachers and nurses. However, after the pandemic, the staffing shortages of all three professions are as precarious as ever.
Trucking shortages are understandable. It is a difficult and dangerous job that doesn’t truly compensate the truckers for the amount of time spent driving (and waiting) nor is their pay reflected in any way to the value of the cargo they haul. Truckers and other logistical professionals keep the country moving, the shelves full and the luxuries we take for granted at our beck and call.
The way this country’s consumers spend money, it is simply unrealistic to expect there to be enough truckers to keep pace with the demand.
A lack of truckers is really an economic inconvenience, but a lack of teachers and nurses is a much graver threat to two pillars of our great nation, education and health care. What are we as a country if we lower the standards of expectation for either?
Most people will tell you they don’t enjoy having to report to two bosses. Try being a teacher! Besides their own administrators, educators are informally, but commonly, reviewed daily by parents, politicians and their own community. Having gone through college and still continually going through additional formal training throughout their careers, teachers find themselves with increasingly shrinking control over their classrooms and curriculums.
(How many parents would fly into hysterics if teachers were allowed to review mom and dad’s job performance of raising their own children? Wouldn’t that be a hoot!)
Just as bad, teachers are having to subsidize their own classrooms due to a lack of funding from the state and also from a growing number of parents who don’t provide their own children with the required supplies to function in the classroom. Add on rising violence in the hallways and parents using the schools as urgent care facilities for the sick and is it any wonder teachers are retiring, resigning and not looking back?
Many teachers already have one and one half steps out the door due to the amount of stress and abuse they take and yet parents and communities want more. Be careful what you wish for! A successful push to arm teachers to protect children in the classroom in what are still far too common school shootings will likely drive thousands more out of the profession.
Simply put, if you can’t trust educators to properly teach your children then you truly have some nerve to expect them to act like action movie stars in school shootings. Even some trained professional law enforcement officers stand down or run off than engage the assailant as has happened in Uvalde, Tx., and Parkland, Fla.,
(That last salvo is not directed to all police. Police officers engage in more dangerous situations than we will ever know, but the two examples cited above (Uvalde and Parkland) are not at all the profession’s finest moments during the fatal and worst moments of many other people’s lives.)
Finally, and for most of our print readership the most poignant, the quickly growing shortage of nurses throughout the country.
An already difficult, stressful and yet critically necessary job where staffing levels have suffered, the pandemic has pushed those in the nursing profession to the limits of their breaking points.
Nurses already responsible for providing emergency and end-of life-care, are often being asked to care for more patients for longer hours. The added challenge for nurses today is they spend so much more time caring for more patients that they don’t have time to care for themselves.
Female nurses, which makes up a majority of all nurses, have a suicide rate of double that of women in general. Physical abuse from patients and their families, let’s be real, it’s mostly their families, is up more than 60 percent above pre-pandemic levels according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics.
One only needs to think of their own hospital stays and can easily recall how often and how much time you see and engage with a nurse versus a doctor. A patient’s positive health outcomes are as much in a nurse’s hands as it is a doctor. However, just as a tough diagnosis, we are going to have to do more to reverse the trend of a third or all nurses plan to leave the profession by year’s end and still two-thirds have at least considered leaving the profession.
The May jobs reports from the Bureau of Labor Statistics on Friday showed a stronger than expected growth in new jobs nationwide of more than 390,000. That’s good for the country, good for the economy, good for industries still recovering from the effects of the pandemic.
However, that “good” isn’t making a dent for truckers, teachers and nurses. We have alternatives to trucking that keeps the country going. There are no alternatives for qualified teachers and nurses. Beyond throwing money at the problems facing teachers and nurses, we better listen to them and provide immediate support. This isn’t a call for action before it is too late, it is already too late. We are deeper into a crisis in education and health care that may last generations.
MICHAEL D. MESSERLY is the publisher of The Daily Iberian and Acadiana Lifestyle. He can be reached at mmesserly@daily-iberian.com