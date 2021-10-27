When I was in school, I often heard “Mr. DeCourt, you have a complete disregard for your permanent record” and now here I am in the age of information with our records are only a click away. In this age of information, we all have immediate access to three types of data: accurate information, incomplete information, and misinformation. In my life as a developer, general contractor, business owner, and now as Mayor of New Iberia, I have learned it is wisdom that really counts, and wisdom can only be built on accurate information. Incomplete information and misinformation lead to poor decisions and more issues.
Recently, a credit company named WalletHub based in Washington D.C. pulled some numbers together and published a report in which it ranked New Iberia as the 10th worst place to live in America out of 1,322 with populations up to 100,000. I don’t know much about this corporation or what truly motivates it to produce what is an incomplete picture of New Iberia. (See story on Page A1.)
As Mayor of New Iberia, I am compelled to share a larger perspective of our fine community in hopes that our citizens don’t put very much weight behind a stack of numbers. Life here in New Iberia is richer, more promising, and more dynamic than what WalletHub expressed in their spreadsheet.
I realize our town is not without flaws and I would like to take a moment to express what we are doing to address our negatives:
Jobs, Quality of Life, and Taxes — We pursue manufacturing jobs hoping for a major industrial employer to locate here. The Port of New Iberia has just landed 1,400 jobs. And here in the city limits we are not just laying back and hoping. More than 150 new businesses have opened in the last few years and more are on the way. New businesses bring jobs, taxes, and quality of life improvement. Do we need more? Of course, we do. Can we compete with Lafayette? Of course not. Let’s just be us.
Poverty — More than 20 percent of the city’s population live below the poverty line. Thanks to the many local agencies who care such as the Disch DeClouet Social Service Center, Iberia Men’s Shelter, St. Francis Diner, United Way, Solomon House and more, this community cares for its own. Neighborhood associations are popping up, blighted properties across the city are being renovated or removed, older forgotten neighborhoods are being revitalized, the city is making improvements to small neighborhood parks, and American Rescue Plan funds are being allocated to continue and support all of these efforts.
Grants, Capital Outlay, American Rescue Program, etc. — We are investing millions of dollars in grant money throughout the city and invite you to visit www.Newiberianow.com to see our upcoming neighborhood projects, as well as our long-term goals. We also invite you to view our website, www.cityofnewiberia.com, and to follow us on Facebook, www.facebook.com/cityofnewiberia over the upcoming weeks for more positive news and events.
Our Streets — Ten years ago the city invested $8 million into a road program. Prior to that, there had been no road program for 14 years. We are all well aware that our roads are in need of work, so a major investment of $12.5 million has been made by the city government into a new road program. Engineers have been hired and working tirelessly with the administration and the city council to create a list of roads to be repaired, which is now complete. You will begin to see this work in March 2022 and I am currently working on the next steps to provide a continuous road improvement program and break the past cycle of ineffectiveness.
Violent Crime — Our New Iberia Police Department is three years old and in that short time, many crimes have been reduced. The solve rate is more than 80 percent and this is due to citizens willing to assist with information. Having effective neighborhood police is a major accomplishment for our community and one I am proud of. What we and many other Acadiana towns suffer from are shootings. Our youth are accessing and using guns like never before. We know it starts at home, but it takes all of us. People are now questioning why kids have access to guns/drugs at home. Our pastors and neighborhood associations are in the streets, and we are taking our community back one block at a time. The city government is planning to allocate American Rescue Plan funds directly to our police force to partner with these communities to bolster their efforts.
To the non-believers, we will just have to prove you wrong. If you only look for the negative, it’s not hard to find on social media or the evening news. If you don’t like the businesses coming to New Iberia, we have investment properties throughout town and loan officers waiting for you to make your community investment. If standing up for my town burns some political bridges for me, so be it. I have matches and gas, and I will always defend New Iberia and our great people.
To the east coast-based WalletHub, thanks for stimulating everyone in our community to consider the worthiness (or lack thereof) of only considering misconstrued numbers. How exactly do you account for the smallest of cities (like New Iberia) having so many state and national designations, such as the Main Street Program, the National Register Historic District, the Bayou Teche National Scenic Byway, the Bayou Teche National Water Trail (one of 33 in America), cultural districts, and the great accomplishments by our public and private schools and their students to mention a few? I respectfully suggest that putting a bunch of numbers in a spreadsheet, devising a scoring ladder, and issuing an article such as your “10 Worst Cities in America” only leads to incomplete conclusions and a serious lack of true wisdom about the real health, vitality, and prospects for all cities. You should come to visit us in New Iberia, you will love us.
To all of our people, organizations, and businesses who grow, sustain, and defend our little city, I can’t thank you enough. I encourage you to continue to spread the good in the community for this is truly a special place.
Freddie DeCourt is the mayor of New Iberia.