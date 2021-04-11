Life is unpredictable. If you didn’t believe that before, then this year should have driven that uncomfortable truth into your brain.
Yet Forbes Magazine reports that 68 percent of Americans do not have a will.
People, get with it! Write your will. Have an estate plan. Let your kids know where you buried the treasure.
Make the funeral plans you want to happen. Today. Now. Be transparent, because the more information you leave the better.
Want to be buried in your Drew Brees jersey? Let them know which drawer it’s in. Let someone know the passwords to your accounts, your Facebook, your phone and your computer.
If you do all those things, you will be saving your family from itself. Without a clear idea of your wishes beyond your passing there could be some very real conflicts that you never would have seen coming.
Brothers versus sisters. Major confusion. Assets tied up in court. Who will take care of Spot?
What? You say you don’t know where to start? Don’t know an attorney? Isn’t that EXPENSIVE?
Not anymore. With recent developments in Louisiana law, you can even submit what is called an olographic will to the court for succession.
An olographic will is a completely handwritten document. It only requires two witnesses to attest that the testator (the person whose will it is, namely you) did write, date and sign it. The olographic will in Louisiana cannot have any typewritten or printed sections, and it does not have to be notarized.
Another good way to start is with an online search. There are several websites dedicated to do-it-yourself will writing. All will produce a legally binding will with a minimum of fuss for a fraction of the attorney’s fees.
There are a few things to look out for, however, especially if you have a complex estate, abundant property to disburse, or special circumstances — such as an adult child with autism to make arrangements for.
The documents you should create include:
— A Last Will and Testament: The basis of most estate plans. Leaves detailed instructions on how assets should be distributed to heirs after your death.
— A Living Trust (revocable): This lets heirs have access to assets without going through probate (as they will with a will). The document also covers how to handle assets should you become incapacitated before death.
— Powers of attorney: These name representatives to make financial and health care decisions for you if you are disabled and unable to speak on your own behalf.
— Advance medical directive (living will): This tells your family how to manage medical decisions in emergencies and at the end of your life.
— Special needs trust: This provides for any adult children or dependents who have ongoing special needs.
— Guardianship designation: Names guardians for minor children and dependent adults.
You may not need all of these, but it is good to know they are available should you need them.
Don’t leave it all up in the air. Don’t let a judge make your end-of-life health care decisions or saddle your spouse with heart-wrenching choices to make. No matter how old (or young) you are, get over thinking it’s creepy. Make your will!