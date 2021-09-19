When a successful recall campaign triggered the California governor’s recall election, one of the first announced candidates was former gold medal Olympian and reality TV star Caitlyn Jenner. Immediately, Jenner received an amazing amount of media attention.
Once the final results of the recall election were tallied earlier this week, Jenner received a paltry 1 percent of the vote among a field of nine Democrats, 24 Republicans, two Green, one Libertarian and 10 no-party candidates seeking to become the next governor of California had current Gov. Gavin Newsome been successfully recalled — which he was not.
Again, Jenner receives countless hours of media coverage and only 1 percent of the vote. Clearly a disconnect exists.
Welcome to the greatest media challenge of our times. How do we, the media, properly cover highly engaging topics and people when we know these same topics and people are all hat and no cattle?
California voters saw through the buzz Jenner’s run for governor generated and flatly rejected it, but that doesn’t excuse the media’s investment in the failed campaign.
While social media prominence doesn’t dictate media coverage, it would be ignorant to claim it doesn’t have an influence. It is equal to or becoming more influential than what news website page view counts reveal about an audience’s topic preferences. In the span of a few hours, news organizations can clearly see what it is the audience wants to engage in.
Let’s just say school board meetings are not near the top of the list.
While that may be true, citizens deeply care about the quality of their local schools, government, health care services and tax rates. That rarely is demonstrated when reviewing the stories people read most. It is often less meaningful content that carries the day based on the amount of times people will read an article on a council meeting versus a story on last night’s results from an episode of The Bachelor.
Spoiler alert: the local reporter who wrote the story of the city council meeting does not expect to receive a rose from the audience.
There’s nothing wrong with enjoying the guilty pleasures of entertainment based on “reality” programming, but the challenge for the media is to not sink so deep into the abyss that it creates. Jenner didn’t deserve any more coverage than the two-score-plus other candidates for California governor. On that count, the media failed its audience.
A saving grace for local news consumers, including those of The Daily Iberian, is that local news providers are far less likely to find themselves encountering such a dilemma. As in politics, the closer to home the less likely you’ll see outrageous shenanigans from the press, the politicians and their parties (although that’s getting tested more and more by the day).
When a sewer line breaks and the flooding begins, it is not a red or blue party issue. It is an immediate problem that needs an immediate solution. That’s exactly the type of story The Daily Iberian is here to cover. We make no apologies if it isn’t entertaining or sexy. It’s just news that serves the community better than the latest publicity stunt of a has-been reality star.
MICHAEL MESSERLY is the publisher of The Daily Iberian.