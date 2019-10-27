“What will be left?” — a deep-thinking question Adele and I pondered amid a light conversation about the pan she used to bake the day’s cornbread. This brief and probing conversation was on a morning this week, before our store opened. The ovens were on, the soups were steeping and another day was beginning, just a seemingly ordinary day. But, for me, it was an extraordinary day; it was the day after I had visited a doctor about a health concern, something suspicious on my skin. It had been a scary few days prior, days of anxiety and morbid wonder, thus, the question Adele and I contemplated.
The worry had clouded my days, but then, thankfully, I was given good news from a good doctor, someone local and wonderful. Anyway, within those worrisome hours, a veil was lifted and I saw many things differently, more depth was revealed and more compassion towards others was found; another rich layer of life was added. I realized, once again, how unimportant much of what we value is; most of the things that really matter can only be felt with the heart, as I remind myself, “What will be left?”
And speaking of things that matter, at least for me, home has become my most favorite place to be, especially this time of year. I remember reading somewhere that Emily Dickinson never left home for 26 years. When I read this long ago, I thought that idea was strange and eccentric, but now, I find it slightly enviable.
Except for a trip to visit my children and now and then to a place far away, I think I could be happy just staying home each day. I have spent years unwittingly setting up “centers” for myself around here — a collection of fruit trees, paths that lead to nowhere in the woods, a sunny place to paint, a quiet spot to write, my hopeful and sometimes hopeless gardens, the chickens, my bees, the small burning pile near the woods, the keeping room at sundown when the light filters through the blinds and a fresh cup of coffee to sip while I watch it set, and my kitchen filled with smudges, spices and scents of home. Home is really my favorite place to be. I have learned, through much time and discipline, to (try to) overlook the boundless lists of “to dos” around here and concentrate on the loveliness of the “as is.” Because of that shift in attitude, I feel more contentedness and less anxiety about the endless projects a home requires. I have to put forth tremendous effort to maintain this stable state of mind but I have become much better at it now. Home is a place to soothe, it is a place to retreat, a place where our lives happen; it is a place to gather yourself. I find delightful stories in the little piles of life throughout this house, they have become narratives for me instead of heaps of “clutter,” small venues that tell the story of the people who live here — books that are read, projects that are underway, tales of everyday life, both long ago and now.
Anyway, all is well here with me for now as I vow to make more efforts to maintain my health and to be more aware of the circumstances of others, especially those going down the tough roads we all may travel, while realizing, once again, that family, friends, our home and our health are the important components of life. And to the question, “What will be left?”, I answer, it will be the feelings of love we shared and gave that will remain. “Love what matters.”
PAM SHENSKY is a wife and mom to five.