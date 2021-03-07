After a year of dealing with a global pandemic, it looks like we can finally see a light at the end of the tunnel in Louisiana.
That’s due to Gov. John Bel Edwards announcing last week that Louisiana will once again move into Phase 3 of re-opening the state and loosening restrictions for businesses, social organizations and religious organizations.
According to the governor’s office, the majority of businesses, including restaurants and salons, will be able to move to 75 percent of their capacity and indoor gatherings and event centers will be capped at 50 percent of their capacity but limited to 250 people.
Under Phase 3, religious services will no longer have capacity limits; however, social distancing is strongly encouraged and masking will still be required.
For the many bar owners in the area who have been struggling to keep their businesses afloat, the announcement must come with relief. Not only does the announcement mean that people can once again venture inside a bar with friends, but live music will also once again be allowed.
According to the governor, bars in all parishes will be able to open for indoor service at 25 percent capacity, not to exceed 250 people, but those in parishes where the percent positivity is 5 percent or lower for two consecutive weeks may have indoor service at 50 percent capacity, not to exceed 250 people. Alcohol sales still must end at 11 p.m. and no one younger than 21 years old can enter a bar.
And of course, mask wearing is still meant to be enforced, with those attending social events at bars to put on their mask when they are not eating food or consuming a drink.
For the Teche Area, where music, food and festivals are a way of life, the past year has been especially hard. Many in the area have lost loved ones to COVID-19, and several prominent figures in Iberia Parish have died as a result of the virus.
Fortunately, it seems like our worst days are behind us. In Iberia Parish, local organizations are getting back into the groove of putting on fun events for friends and family.
The Shadows-on-the-Teche Plein Air Competition is back this year and better than ever, it was announced, and the New Iberia Spanish Festival will be putting on some of its traditional events, like a 5K run, in the coming weeks.
Let’s not think that things can’t slide back, however. Louisiana entered Phase 3 last fall, but quickly reverted to Phase 2 due to an uptick in COVID-19 reports across the state.
For everyone in the Teche Area, Acadiana and Louisiana at large, let’s try to remember: slow and steady wins the race.