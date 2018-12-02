One of the characteristics of our area of South Louisiana is its strong Cajun/French culture. Many people here can still communicate in French and are proud of their heritage. That was not always the case.
One of the movements that is helping in preserving this culture and language are the French Tables or “Les Table Francaise” started by CODOFIL some years ago. There are many such tables in many different restaurants and other locations throughout Acadiana and one takes place at Victor’s Cafeteria on Main Street in New Iberia. The table at Victor’s has been meeting for 10 years and has averaged about eight to 10 people each week. The children from North Lewis Street Elementary School’s French Immersion classes meets with them once a month and at that time bring the attendance to about 25 to 30. The CODOFIL website lists all the locations of “Les Table Francaise” and their schedules.
Victor’s Cafeteria Table is now meeting on Monday mornings after meeting on Thursdays for the past 10 years. French is spoken from 7 until 8 a.m. Anyone interested in practicing their French is invited to meet, enjoy a good breakfast and good company. One should not concern oneself about the level of speaking or understanding the language. The group is very forgiving and helpful. Simply come at 7 a.m. on Monday mornings and join in.
Frederic Dardant
New iberia