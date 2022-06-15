I’m going to offer a simple statements on gun law legislation.
Nothing will get done until the victim or victims are related to someone responsible for making and passing legislation. Unfortunately,that’s what it will take for legislators to act.
Dave Hebert
Lafayette
Opinions on ‘her body’ and Biden
Logic is defined as a thought that comes from clear reasoning and reason can be defined as thinking in a rational orderly way, thus illogical is simply lacking sense or sound reasoning. These are simple truths, yet when we look around our nation, we are inundated with illogical thoughts, words, and actions daily. A wise man said, “It’s hard to convince people with logic when they come to their conclusions illogically.” That is a simple but profound truth.
Think about the abortion debate. Pro-abortion zealots argue that it is not only ok, but it’s right to murder a baby with the phrase, “my body, my choice.” Yet the simple fact is that we are not talking about “her body”, we are talking about a baby, another human being! It’s not her body, so it’s not her choice and this simple but illogical reasoning is responsible for the killing of multiple millions of babies.
Let’s look at another Democrat, left wing, liberal thought. They would say that it’s not ok for a little boy to pretend that he’s an Indian, but it’s ok for a grown man to pretend that he’s a woman! Follow that logic. The same doctors and professors and teachers who tell little boys that they are little girls and they should castrate themselves would never tell a teenager with anorexia who “thinks” she’s obese to stop eating. That would be cruel. That would be child abuse. Child abuse is rampant in the schools and universities of America.
Finally, Joe Biden has cut off the gas and oil supply, stopped drilling, and shut down our pipelines. The average price of gas when Trump left office was $2.39. Today, the price of gas is $4.98. That’s a 108% increase in less than 18 months! So the liberal left reasons that it’s Putin’s fault as they buy oil from Putin’s puppets in Venezuela and Iran. They further assert that the solution to this disaster is for Americans, who are already drowning in inflation, to buy $75,000 electric cars and power their houses with windmills! Proverbs 18:2 declares, “A fool finds no satisfaction in understanding, he only finds joy in spouting his own opinions.”
Mike Fuselier
St. Martinville
Always blame others
I’ve said it before, but it apparently needs repeating. Joe Biden does STUPID things, but he thinks WE are the stupid ones. Why else does he think we’ll swallow his way of ‘leading’ us? Once again, he just cannot take the blame for his actions. An example of this passion play is that he BLAMES Congress for not passing HIS bill that contained a provision that further weakens our Southern boarder. Even the Federal Courts blocked that very provision, but the blamemaster now must weaken a present program in order to fund his agenda. We are talking $10 billion here and Joe Biden MUST get his way! Congress be damned.
I have a simple suggestion Mr. President; Why don’t you start acting Presidentail (not dictatorial) and read the Constitution, especially the parts about division of powers.
Perhaps you never bothered to read it yet. I’ll gladly spring for a copy like mine and forward it to you.
Richard Phillips
New Iberia