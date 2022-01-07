Everybody’s got one. So many things are based on opinions, argued on opinions and even fought over opinions.
Religions are founded on rules made by the opinions of those starting new religions. Religions should be a pathway to God, not something to be fought over, yet 80 percent of wars are fought over religion, which are made up of man made rules formed by the opinions of certain people.
You couldn’t possibly know how many personal fights and even murders are attributed to opposing opinions. So why do people argue about religion or politics or anything else based on opinions?
It all comes down to mind set, like a closed mind. A mind is like a parachute, it only works when it’s open.
Your opinion is right for you and my opinion is right for me. My opinion may make me look stupid in the eyes of the world, but I still reserve the right to have my opinion.
If we could take time to listen to the other person’s opinion with an open mind and with patience, we might start to see the other person’s point of view.
An open mind and patience is the key. But remember, “It takes a lot of patience to learn patience.”
It also takes a lot of practice in learning patience. Personally, I lack patience to a certain degree and at my age I’m running out of time to learn all that I need to know, but like most of us, I have to try.
So for the most part in life, if you would like to have peace and happiness and if you can’t seem to back up what comes out of your mouth, keep your opinions to yourself!