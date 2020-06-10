Paging Dr. Fauci…Paging Dr. Fauci! Where are you Dr. Fauci? I’m puzzled about why Dr. Anthony Fauci, all of sudden, stopped doing his job. For four months, Dr. Fauci was on the news, TV and newspapers warning Americans to stay in lock down, wear a mask and above all: Social Distance — stay at least six feet apart. That warning meant that no one could go to the park, to the gym, to restaurants or especially to church. He warned us day and night with news conference after news conference. He told us if we did not follow his advice, tens of thousands more of us would get sick from COVID and many would die.
Fast forward to last week. I watched in horror as millions of people took to the streets of America, leaving their lockdown bunkers. It seemed none of them obeyed the 25 percent rule. Less seemed to follow the advice to wear masks. Most importantly, tens of thousands of protestors, rioters and looters did not listen to Dr. Fauci anymore because none of them were practicing social distancing! Protestors were arm in arm many times screaming in other people’s faces. Surely the deadly COVID virus that Dr. Fauci and blue state governors and mayors warned us about would be spread like a plague! But, where was Dr. Fauci? I couldn’t find him anywhere. I searched ABC, NBC, MSNBC and CNN and could not find Dr. Fauci whom I was sure would be in a panic, loudly chastising them for spreading this virus. I couldn’t even find Mayor DeBlasio who was going to pull people out of beaches offering to help Dr. Fauci to clear the streets.
I’m deeply saddened that Dr. Anthony Fauci who was so diligent in doing his job, just abandon his cause.
Mike Fuselier
St. Martinville