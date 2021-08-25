My wife and I just welcomed our fourth grandchild, the second boy and again I am in admiration to witness the wonder of the miracle of life. It is wonderful to observe the beauty of a new life, considering the process that it takes to get this result from the meeting of a one sperm and an ovule.
For many like me it’s the miracle of God’s creation. For others it is the creation of nature, it does not matter. It is still a wonder. For me it is hard to deny a superior intelligence who can conceive such wonder. Every cell is perfectly placed forming this beautiful little face, and this well-organized little body. His eyes are exploring this new world with his brain registering all. At the same time this little fellow is so fragile, so dependent, one would want nothing but to love him and to protect him, worrying of any sign of discomfort.
Therefore, I cannot understand the cruelty of abortion, the idea of reaching within the mother to dismember, tearing apart the little being inside. This is barbaric. For so many, abortion is a matter of fact, no big deal, just the removal of a bundle of tissues. In fact, those of us who are in opposition to this practice are considered retrogrades, simplistic, naive.
Many of those who pretend to protect human rights do not see an issue with this killing of innocent creatures. We react when we see a hunter kill a lion or an elephant in Africa, when we see animals being mistreated. We want to protect species, but we approve by law the killing within the belly, or even right at the moment of birth in some cases. This is not a Christian or religious issue, it is a human right issue
It is those, mostly the Democrats, who always seem to appear on the side of the little ones, pretending to want to protect the victims of society, who promote this practice under the pretext of women’s choice to do what she wants with her body. The problem is that this little creature is not her body.
There may be rare cases where an abortion may be necessary, (rape, Incest, life of the mother), but this choice should be the last resort. It may be very difficult for a victim of rape to carry this baby for 9 months, but, when possible, with proper support, we should always look to adoption rather than abortion. The baby is not the culprit here. Killing the baby has also an effect on the mother.
What type of society are we building when we find it so easy to kill our offspring?