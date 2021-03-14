Whoa Nelly! What's the big rush nowadays? Did I miss the memo?
Seems like everything is spinning out of control and no one is stopping to take a deep breath! Hint, just sit down, relax, take one of those 'deep breathing' things, inhale deeply thru nose, hold it for a bit and exhale rapidly thru mouth. I can almost gar-an-tee you will get a little lightheaded and get some new air in your lungs. Then, sit down at your legislative desk, write some good laws, etc., lightheaded, you say? No more than the lite-headed stuff that is pouring out of Washington, D.C., in my humble opinion. This is the 'opinion' page, (w)rite?
RICHARD PHILLIPS
NEW IBERIA