Being a Senior is not just attending the last grade in school
The ‘Founding Fathers’ were brilliant. They went where no one else had gone before. They created a Republic based upon Democratic principles. It required two separate chambers, a supreme court and an executive branch, each with separate responsibilities and duties, each acting as a check on the other two. Thirteen little countries with equal and proportional representation in order to avoid simple majority rule. Some made sacrifices for their cause, none were ‘professional politicians’.
Today’s ‘Floundering Fathers” have zero respect for the gifts bestowed upon them and the people they ‘represent’. They employ every loophole around the Constitution in order to force their agenda thru. They twist, turn words, prosecute and persecute. They desire to make things their way, no one else need apply.
Is it really only the first month of this new new deal?
‘Sleepy Joe’ finally awoke, got out of the basement and is going full speed ahead. What lies ahead tomorrow? The day after? Next week? Who died and left him king??
I’m too old for all this. We seniors cannot adapt to rampant changes anymore. We do not fully understand what’s happening, we have physical and mental limitations brought on by age. Some actually suffer from cognitive decline, we do not fully realize the consequences of our actions.
(Very long pause) Hang on, I think I got it now. Sleepy Joe is a senior too!
RICHARD PHILLIPS
NEW IBERIA