It is said that you cannot be a good boat captain if you just sail in calm waters. Calm waters are peaceful but stormy waters give you a taste of challenges to be overcome in life (experience).
Going through an illness, such as COVID makes you forget about your daily problems and turn to the Supreme Being, God, ruler of the universe or the Master. That’s the good that comes from being ill. Having experienced that, I realized how much we’ve grown to enjoy downing others, judging others and seeing others fail so that we might get ahead. We also seem to love violence, crime, corruption and disrespect.
The TV ratings for such violence, crime, etc., must really be high, which means that is what we enjoy watching. Is this the kind of world we want to be in or a part of? It is time we started becoming more spiritual. We like to think, even say, that we want peace and harmony in our lives, but evidently we have it so darn good, material-wise, that we forget about the spirituality part, that which we cannot buy but have to earn by living right, forgiving and loving ourselves and others.
So good things do come out of bad things, especially when you are ill. At a time of illness you view life differently. You see how we’re really living our lives and it’s not for our good or that of the world.
Material things will never make you happy, no matter how many toys you have. Helping others less fortunate than yourself will bring you happiness.
As for me, I have found that during an illness I became a better person that what I am normally. I didn’t say I feel better then, but I am a better person. I am not as demanding. I’m more patient and I have more empathy for others.
So you see, there is a lot of good that comes out of something that seems to be not so good.
“The only ones among you who will be really happy are those who will have sought and found how to serve.” Albert Schweitzer
In these trying times, I’ll have to say the The Daily Iberian shows us the good things that are happening in our community — like good people starting organizations to help others, new businesses coming to town and highlighting those businesses, plus our parish and city councils, along with our police departments doing great jobs. Our city and parish giving us a place to be proud of and to be a part of.