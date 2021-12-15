The Iberia Parish FoodNet Food Drive was held from 7 a.m. until 6 p.m. on Tuesday, December 7, 2021. I am both excited and thankful to announce that over 17,100 pounds of food was collected and over $10,500.00 of financial contributions were received. This was an incredible year!
I want to begin by thanking the generous citizens of Iberia Parish for showing up once again to make this event a huge success. I want to thank the volunteers who showed up throughout the day to make sure the event was efficient. I want to thank the six local food pantries, St. Nicholas Concern, St. Francis Diner, The Social Service Center, Solomon House, The Glorious Church and Mt. Calvary Baptist Church, for the service that they provide on a daily basis to those in need from our community. I also thank Mr. John Indest, past chairman, for his guidance and trust throughout the event. I hope to make him proud in these future events. I want to thank the many elected officials who took time to come out and support this event. I also send a grateful thank you to the Iberia Parish Sheriff Department for providing resources to make the day run smoothly. I thank the ON TAP Board of Directors for being committed to this event and for showing up to work as well as assisting in many of the items that needed to be completed leading up to December 7th. It truly takes everyone and those previously mentioned not only make this event happen, but they did so with servant hearts.
I have had the pleasure of serving in our community in numerous capacities over the years, but this FoodNet experience was special. There were many people showing up in nice vehicles, generously giving to the cause. At the same time, there were people giving to the cause who you know gave from all that they had. The generosity of our community never ceases to amaze me. At the end of the day, one saying came to mind, “I saw God today.”
Myself, along with the ON TAP Board of Directors and the pantry volunteers look to not just continue this incredible event, but grow it! Please keep us all in your prayers as FoodNet Food Drive is more than a one-day event, it is truly a ministry. Have a fun, blessed and holy Christmas and New Year.