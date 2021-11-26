Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

A receipt was sent to your email.

OK

I’d like to address this to all the drivers out there who are driving after 5 p.m. without their vehicle headlights on.

You are not only endangering our lives, but also yourself doing this. Your vehicle blends in with the pavement and we can’t see you until you are right up on us.

I almost was in a wreck turning left at the corner of Jane and Daspit roads once when a vehicle came up on me without lights on when it was dark. My husband hollared “Stop” just in time.

Driving back from Broussard overpass on Hwy 182 to Daspit road I encountered 12 vehicles on the highway driving without lights on after 5 p.m.

Stop driving dangerously!

Phyllis Cutrera

New Iberia

Load comments