I am writing to you because I am extremely worried about the Iberia Parish School Board removing the mandatory mask requirement.
I am concerned because COVID- 19 cases are rising. This is a very serious situation because this virus is now not only common to elders but also common to children. This affects kids — kids in schools — kids in Iberia parish — kids around the world. For example, kids younger than 12 can’t get the vaccine. This is a problem because kids 3 and older are catching COVID-19. I personally think masks should be a part of the school dress code.
According to WWL-TV news station on Aug. 25, 2021, a child under the age of 1 has died here. The Louisiana pediatrician group says, “Masking provides the best protection of unvaccinated students and teachers from COVID-19 and reduces transmission.” More than 12,000 people in Louisiana have died from the virus since the pandemic began. On Tuesday, hospitalizations dropped slightly, decreasing by 12 patients to 2,844 hospitalized with COVID-19 across the state. The health department says 91 percent of those patients are unvaccinated. My mom showed me a video on Facebook of a 3-year-old in the hospital struggling to breathe. It’s awful.
In my personal experience, I’ve lost a few family members from the pandemic. My grandfather, mother, aunts, and cousins caught it but didn’t pass. A few days before the world introduced the pandemic to us, my great- grandfather passed. We are still trying to find out if he died from COVID-19 or not. Two of his neighbors and two people at the funeral died from the virus. It’s very questionable.
Overall, I wrote this to you because COVID-19 is getting out of hand and people are not agreeing with the laws. It is wrong.