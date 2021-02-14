The word hypocrite seems to be in fashion now-a-days, and quite rightly so. I shall try to avoid joining the club by sticking to my ‘guns’ since I preach, “enough is enough already.” Let’s all nix the rear-view mirror in favor of the front windshield view. Stop the wasteful witch hunt, do the job you were elected (and get paid) to do, quit stomping on the Bill Of Rights (part of the Constitution, remember?) and generally stop looking like a horse’s xxx, because the whole world is watching.
My advice goes to the following too all elected officials, opinion-ists/op ed-ists, reporters and columnists and the media, some enjoy my favor, some do not.
Imagine (hum a few bars now) if we: 1. Unite as we were promised. 2.Use our minds to make progress. 3.Work hard to get out of this mess stronger.
Remember the saying “Just say No!”? How about “Just Stop It!”
RICHARD PHILLIPS
NEW IBERIA