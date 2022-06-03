Letter to the editor

Recycling should not be an irritating job

I have to drive four miles to recycle my plastics and paper. Some of the plastic jugs do not fit into the thin slots in the dumpster.

I collect my plastics in a large garbage bag and then drive the four miles to put them in the recycle dumpster in Cecilia when the bag is full.

I will not go through a garbage bag full of plastics and place them one by one in the narrow slot. This is no encouragement to recycle. This is not a service but a irritating job.

If I am paying for garbage and recycling, this is no help to me.

Edward Cazayoux-Delahoussaye

Breaux Bridge



