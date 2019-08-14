Democrats are America’s Bolsheviks aka ‘the mob.’
Four U.S. communist groups have formed an alliance to take over the Democratic Party at every level.
With significant financial backing from unions, foundations, and even some churches, the plan is credible and is already well underway to a complete socialist transformation expertly driven by a dedicated Marxist army totally committed to a socialist/communist America.
This is a disaster for the millions of traditional Democratic voters out there who still believe they are voting for Harry Truman and JFK. It is a great opportunity for patriots to forcefully point out that the Democratic Party is now the party of Marx and Lenin. The party is now largely run by people loyal to China, Cuba and the communist parties of Europe rather than the country that birthed and raised them.
If the Democrats regain the White House in 2020 and take back the Senate, expect the ‘American Bolshevik revolution’ to go into overdrive. America’s modern Bolsheviks are way more media savvy and practiced than was Lenin’s crew. They also have access to billions of dollars of government, foundation, union and church funding and a sympathetic complicit national propaganda media. They have successfully taken over most of the education systems dumbing down the children of all ages, especially in the universities turning out ‘useful idiots’ by the thousands. A communist modus operandi to infiltrate the schools and churches.
The next election will not be fought between Democrats and Republicans, but between Americans and communist marxists. Every election, the public is told: “this is the most important election of our lifetimes.” Well, this time it actually is. American freedom, indeed Western freedom, hangs on by a thread.
To combat this evil ‘luciferian ascension’ it is imperative that all Americans must be educated to this very clear and present danger. There are two powerful documentaries to come up to speed on exactly what is going on and what one can do to stop this nihilistic destruction of our great Country.
Go to www.agendadocumentary.com and order ‘AGENDA-Grinding America Down’ and ‘AGENDA II-Masters of Deceit’. This will satisfy the imperative in warfare of knowing who/what is the enemy.That is easier than knowing the second imperative — how/why we must win.
The spiritual war rages on for the very survival of America. The silence of the churches is the bane of pietism.
GOD and you are a majority of ONE. “DO” something (Psalm 11:3). Do order several above mentioned DVDs and share with others requesting they do the same. Each one reach one.
The Agenda DVDs can be of lasting value to all who have a serious concern for the general welfare of not only America but all mankind.
Richard David Hayes
New Iberia