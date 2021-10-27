Growing up in New Iberia, African-American history was not so much distorted as ignored. What was presented came more from popular culture, i.e., movies such as Gone with the Wind or stories of “good” blacks who were subservient, happy, self-deprecating, obsequiously solicitous and helpful. Certainly, a sanitized picture. The same was done regarding American history in general where the emphasis was upon how America was a unique, shining example of a society that always gets it right and where nothing is systemically wrong. The real character of slavery and of the post-reconstruction era was ignored. The genocide practiced against virtually every Indian tribe was ignored. The deplorable treatment of Chinese and Asians in general, was minimized. We did not want to hear anything negative. In fairness, no nation wants to hear the disparaging, we would prefer to discount or forget or ignore the negative. “I think that the past is all that makes the present coherent and further, that the past will remain horrible for exactly as long as we refuse to assess it honestly.” — James Baldwin, Notes of a Native Son
Robbing a people of their history and culture is the ultimate cancellation of that culture. If African-Americans have no worthy history, no worthy culture, they are entitled to no respect and can be discriminated against at will. A people whose culture is denigrated or ignored lose part of their personhood, become easy targets and sometimes accept their depiction by the white man. Look at all the past attempts made in Canada and Louisiana to erase Cajun culture. Every dominant group has always tried to erase the culture of the dominated.
Fortunately, New Iberia has a vibrant person and group, Dr. Phebe Hayes and the Iberia African American Historical Society, that is working to correct this imbalance in history and in perception. The Iberia African American Historical Society performs a critical and necessary function for our area in that it helps to shatter these myths and promote dignity for a group that has largely only known degradation. This work is done not with invective but with facts, not with recriminations but with reason, not with accusations but with truth. We cannot have a just or moral society if we cancel the culture and history of large groups of people within that society. “The great enemy of truth is often not the lie but the myth.” — John F. Kennedy