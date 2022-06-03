Letter to the editor

More laws will not help

Following his assault on Amendment 1, Joe Biden (constitutional scholar) is working down the list and is on Amendment 2 now.

This will shut up critics of the present state of the economy for a while so we can pass more LAWS which will solve all the underlying causes for all this violence once and for all.

So Joe Biden, doesn’t New York City ban guns and HAVE incidents like the subway shootings? Is another LAW going to help?

Folks, you must realize as Joe Biden does; AR 15’s kill people, people just pull the trigger. If we grant them only FLINTLOCKS, then that’s O.K.

Well, we have/had (?) an Orwellian ‘Truth Review Bunch’, Committees studying just about everything (number of Supreme Court judges, too) and inflation caused by Russia.

People (Mike Fusilier’s Sheeple?), November is not TOO far away ... or is it?

Richard Phillips

New Iberia



