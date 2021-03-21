Micheal McManus writes columns that are not in his expertise. Case in point, he is described as a marriage counselor. But his latest farce is to attack the GOP by stating they are trying to suppress voting rights. Not so.
Requiring voters to have identification is in no way suppressing voting rights. After all, an ID is required to do transactions at any bank, whether cashing their welfare check, EBT, stimulus, board an airplane or God forbid , their payroll check. They can't buy alcohol in most states without valid age proof, even when you look 65 , 75 or older and not a teenager!!
The hypocrisy of the Democrats is so obvious in that one cannot attend their Democratic convention without a proper ID.
Yet a simple request to attempt and keep our sacred elections fair is NOT stopping anyone to vote.
Who in America today does not have a valid ID? Illegals!!! No ID proof just means no trace of a person’s voting legitimacy or how often or how many times they could vote.
Mr. McManus needs to stick with his unwanted marriage advice column and leave Democratic FAKE news where it belongs.
RANDY S. COMEAUX
NEW IBERIA