Dear Fellow Citizens,
Louisiana courts need your assistance.
In our system of democracy, citizens are called on to participate as voters and as jurors. Recently, citizens voted in record numbers. Now, judges throughout our state ask our fellow citizens to similarly respond to calls to serve as jurors. The right to a trial by a jury of one’s peers is one of the most cherished rights afforded to citizens. Everyday citizens are called on to help their neighbors resolve a disagreement or to determine whether someone is criminally responsible when accused of a crime. Juries utilize their collective common sense to sit in judgment and determine the facts after being instructed on the applicable law by the judge. Juries are empowered to make decisions that are an integral part of our system of justice. Judges recognize that during a jury trial the most important people present are jurors. With that in mind, after consultation with Trial Judges, Clerks of Court, Sheriffs, District Attorneys, Defense Attorneys, Civil Attorneys, the Louisiana State Bar Association and, most importantly, experts in the relevant medical field, those who are summoned for jury service and those who serve as jurors can be confident that all safety precautions are taken to ensure the health of everyone participating. Although citizens are required by law to respond to a summons to serve as a juror, judges are sensitive to extraordinary individual circumstances. Judges are asking that those who can serve, do serve. Your participation is important. The courts recognize that we are living in challenging times, but, interestingly, in many areas of the state, citizens have responded recently to the call to jury service in record numbers and virtually all who served expressed confidence in the protocols taken to ensure safety. Judges are confident that people throughout Louisiana will similarly respond to discharging their civic duty and answer the call to serve as jurors.
DAVID DITCH
IBERIA PARISH CLERK OF COURT