I didn’t vote for Joe Biden or Donald Trump but i feel that I have to comment on something that’s become obvious.

Like him or not,the previous president stood at the podium and answered questions from just about anyone. He gave just as good as he got from the media.

President Biden has earned the nickname Walkway Joe,because he disrespects the media by walking away instead of answering questions.

The previous president was accused of not being transparent. President Biden said he would be transparent on everything. So far, not so much.

He sends Jen Psaki to run cover for the administration because they know these policies are so destructive,they don’t want the public to know the truth.

This is the kind of leadership you get when you check all the politically correct boxes from vice president to political appointees.

My last comment is, after 48 years in Washington, D.C., it’s obvious President Biden is out of his league running the country.

Dave Hebert

Lafayette

