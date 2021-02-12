The judicial system failed miserably in that two young women were murdered recently. A career violent criminal having previously committed rape of an under age family member, and numerous serious crimes, yet never did time. Sentenced to five years of hard labor, instead was given a suspended sentence with probation. A tender slap on the wrist, but a slap in the face of humanity! Rap sheets pages long. The police do their job and a judge fails the public.
Time and time again wrecks occur where offenders have three, four and sometimes five DUIs. Excuses given sometimes are”they fell thru the cracks.”
It’s high time judges should be held responsible for letting these habitual dangerous criminals be allowed to skate. Are these judges paid off? If a judge’s young daughter was raped or attempted to be murdered, would that judge not put the thug in Angola?
It’s more than high time these judges are held accountable for their inactions.
RANDY S. COMEAUX
NEW IBERIA