To the Editor,
Here I go again — is anyone listening? I’m writing this letter to the Editor once again, because I love the young people and believe there is a better way for many of them.
Some of our young people in school either cannot or do not want to learn. They are thrown out of school and then many of them get into trouble and wind up in jail.
A few years ago I wrote a couple of letters to The Daily Iberian opinion section about this organization, Academy of Skills, that wanted to locate in Iberia Parish. They would have given these young people a better option than going to jail. If a young person enrolls, he could learn carpentry work, plumbing, electrician work or some other trade. You see some of these young people can’t use their heads, but can use their hands. Well, for some reason that I can still not understand, our sheriff, Mr. Lewis Ackal, turned them down. “Sad”
There is one such program in Alabama that has an 85 percent success ratio. When these young people finish their course, they have a job waiting for them.
On a very important side note, my hope is that our new sheriff, Mr. Tommy Romero, whom I believe to be a great man of God, will take care of the drugs that are being brought into the jails. Someone said, if you can’t find drugs on the street, have yourself put into jail and you can get any kind of drugs you want.
I am eagerly waiting and expecting great things as our new sheriff comes into town. “Love our young people”
Paul J. Breaux, Sr.
New Iberia