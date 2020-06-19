With regards to the story by your writer, Dwayne Fatheree, titled “Procession marks Feast of Corpus Christi”, I, as a Catholic, take exception to his statement that the Eucharist for laymen is the “bread” or wafer” that represents the body of Jesus Christ. The Holy Eucharist in no way REPRESENTS the body and blood of Christ, but rather IS the body and blood of Christ. Christ, at the Last Supper did not instruct his apostles to “take this bread and eat of it for it represents my body”. He did indeed say, as the Bible states, “take this bread and eat of it for it IS my body.” There appears to be some misconception that the bread or wafer distributed at communion time in most churches is the same as the Holy Eucharist partaken of by Catholics … it is not.
Liz Legnon Buteau
Jeanerette