Be it knownst to all readers that today I will refrain from my usual insightful commentaries on the current events, murders, obits, etc., that plague us daily in order to ask but a few simple questions. I beg all to indulge me here, man! I have, of late, received the following items through the USPS and I am wondering if anyone else has also been so blessed?
No.1 — Official notice of change from Biden Tele and Tell, “Dear Sir, like it or not, your previous provider was forced to turn over your account to us. We are your new provider. These changes are now in effect. All calls will be monitored. The transmission time-delay of 15 seconds will allow us to determine if such call can go through. Syntax and grammar will be corrected in real time, no additional delay is to be expected. Content cannot contain any reference to a ‘superior being,’ any books with ‘Bible’ in the title, race, creed, tacos and/or the whereabouts of one James Hoffa. The Kennedy Assassination is, obviously, also taboo. If you have any questions, just try to contact us.Thank you in advance for being one of our loyal customers,” signed Mary, Typing Pool Specialist II.
There were two more, the contents of which were eerily similar, actually identical, to the above and yet from independent senders. No. 2 was from the USSA Powa und Lite, Biden Division.
And lastly, No. 3 came from Water Board U., a totally free subdivision of Harris, Biden and Pelosi, which endeavors to provide free (green) water and from K to grad school, educational opportunities to all commie-rads. Included, of course, is the Free Health Benefits For Life (FHBFL) feature, Sanders revision.
So I again ask you folks, has anyone else checked their mail recently?
RICHARD PHILLIPS
NEW IBERIA