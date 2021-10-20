Life changing events aren’t always fun or welcomed. Mine was not. For the first time in the 35 years since my wife and I have lived on the Bayou Teche near Loreauville, we got burglarized. The thieves stole among other things a socket set that I had gotten as a Christmas gift 30 years ago. They also stole most of my yard equipment. The life changing event is that we now have to lock everything up and feel the need to protect our property. In the big scheme of things it was a small event, but to us it was life changing.
My thanks and praise goes out the patrol deputies who did the initial interview and then followed up with us when we had more information for them. They were very polite and very professional. They do dangerous work and do it with a smile. They are on the front lines and are good at what they do. The Iberia Parish Sheriff’s Office Bureau of Investigation detectives are second to none and were equally polite, helpful and professional. Their insight and determination ultimately lead to the capture and arrest of the thieves that I believe stole our property. Their work is very tedious and exacting with no room for error, if they are to make a good case. Last but not least, Sheriff Romero was very hands on throughout the whole ordeal which gave us confidence that the thieves would be brought to justice. He is a hands on sheriff and that is good thing for the people of Iberia Parish.
Thanks again for a job well done to the IPSO Patrol deputies, ISPO Bureau of Investigation Detectives and Sheriff Tommy Romero.