Once more we must live with another mass murder, this time involving children used as target by some deranged juvenile.

And of course, for many the focus of attention is the weapon rather than looking at the criminal.

When a sicko kid has such a black soul as to be able to plan and execute the killing of small children, why do many politicians and media focus on guns?

In many states, the laws are becoming more in favor of the criminals, ignoring the pain, and suffering of the victims and their families.

Guns have nothing to do with those issues.

Guns have been part of life in this country since the beginning and kids were exposed to them early.

They did not think of using them to solve their problems. The millions of legal gun owners are not the ones creating those tragedies.

We will not see a change in keeping those massacres from happening if we avoid facing the real issues.

The guns are not the problem any more than vehicles, machetes, chainsaws, knives, or bombs.

We must find a way to rebuild our moral compass, identify evil when we see it and fight it.

Mental illness remains a problem that needs to be addressed. We also need to enforce the existing gun laws. 


Frederic Dardant
New Iberia


