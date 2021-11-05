LETTER TO THE EDITOR: ‘Cartoon’ was unnecessary and had racial undertones Nov 5, 2021 6 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Stay Informed. Subscribe For Only $2.49 Per Week Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Please consider making a financial contribution to support local journalism. I failed to see the humor or message in your post about Grambling State University in last week’s paper. The “cartoon” was unnecessary and had some racial undertones.Sabrina GarnerNew Iberia Support Local Journalism If you're able to go above and beyond to help us during this important time, please consider making an additional financial contribution. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Cartoon Undertone Message Humor Paper Grambling State University Sabrina Garner Load comments Submit Your Letter to the Editor We're always interested in hearing about your Opinion. Let us know yours. Submit