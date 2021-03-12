Joe Biden should be arrested immediately on charges of endangerment and attempted murder of US citizens. His total disregard for the safety and well being was tossed out the window when he literally opened up our southern border allowing immigrants to enter without quarantining them for Covid and then had the audacity to allow 108 that tested positive to board buses and infiltrate our cities.
When the first American dies from his sick illogical actions due to catching the virus from an immigrant, the charges need to be upgraded to premeditated first degree murder!
Let those Democrat representatives and senators that go along with this farce, house these infected immigrants in their own homes, since they are for open borders.
Biden cannot explain how this atrocity can unite Americans. His protectors won’t allow him take reporters question unless the question is first presented and discussed, and a spin is then stated, if its even attempted to be answered at all.
God, “not you know the thing,” help us.
RANDY S. COMEAUX
NEW IBERIA