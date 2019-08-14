Guns are the problem?
There appears to be a great deal of concern today among the media and politicians about guns and limitations on them, in light of two recent events. If their concern is about saving lives and they are serious, then hopefully the conversation won’t just be about guns. For example, guns took 14,500 lives last year, but most people are shot by people they know. By comparison, 40,000 people lose their lives annually in automobiles; are they more dangerous than guns? Drugs claimed the lives of 47,450 in this country last year; where are all the drugs coming from? Since Roe versus Wade in 1973, estimates place the number of abortions at 60,000,000. Over the last 46 years, that averages to 1,304,000 lives terminated annually. In conclusion, between guns, automobiles, drugs and abortions 1,405,950 lives will be terminated this year, 1 percent by guns.
Keith Laperouse
New Iberia