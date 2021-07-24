I have a few simple questions for my fellow Americans. Do you like what is happening to your nation? Do you agree with the direction we are heading, which is a runaway freight train barreling toward a cliff? Do you think it is a good idea to defund our police department while our cities become like the killing grounds of Afghanistan where men, women and children are killed in our streets? Do you agree with the current Administration spending trillion upon trillion of taxpayer dollars that our children will have to try to pay back? Do you like that our elite politicians: vote against school choice while sending their kids to private school, want to take away your 2nd Amendment right while surrounding themselves with armed bodyguards, push socialistic healthcare yet opt themselves out of it, and demand you wear a mask and get vaccinated while placing tens of thousands of COVID positive illegals across our country?
I have just a few more questions. Do you like the idea that our education department and teacher unions are teaching our children that people are either racists or victims while the same children continue to fail at reading, writing, and arithmetic? Do you think it was a good idea to shut down our economy by closing many of our small businesses permanently? Are you sick of Big Tech tyrants and the mainstream media who have abandoned journalism and only promote socialist and communistic programs while systematically shutting down all sane voices? Are you sick of weak kneed, spineless, and wishy-washy politicians on both sides of the aisle, whose only real goal is to make themselves rich on the taxpayer’s dime? I could go on, but if you have any sense of morality and a half of a brain, you get the idea. We are seeing America turn into a “banana republic” right before our eyes. I hope and pray that the many of you reading this will answer NO to each of these questions and let those who lead us know that we are sick and tired of this destruction and we’re not going to take it anymore!
MIKE FUSELIER
ST. MARTINVILLE